How to Get and Use Aetheryte Tickets in FFXIV

Traveling to far away Aetherytes in FFXIV can take quite a toll on your economies, but you can avoid that minor nuisance by using Aetheryte Tickets instead. These items can be obtained in certain ways and will be incredibly useful for saving money as they let you teleport for free.

Where to Get Aetheryte Tickets in FFXIV

Aetheryte Tickets are obtained through Allied Seals and Centurio Seals in various NPCs around the game. These seals are obtained by completing mark bills or defeating A Ranks/S Ranks monsters whenever they spawn. A Realm Reborn zones will give you Allied Seals, while Heavensward and Stormblood zones will give you Centurio Seals.

The Aetheryte Tickets can be found in the Allied Seals (Other) section for 5 Allied Seals each, or in the Exchange Centurio Seals section (in Ardolain’s case) for 5 Centurio Seals. You can buy them at the following locations:

Vendor Location Hunt Billmaster New Gridania (X:9.7, Y:11.2) Hunt Billmaster

Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks (X:13.2, Y:12.5) Hunt Billmaster Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X:8.1, Y:9.3) Ardolain Foundation (X:13.1, Y:11.9)

The Blue Mage-exclusive Masked Carnival is also a very reliable way to get lots of Allied Seals, which you can use for extra Aetheryte Tickets for your travels. Each completed level of the Carnival awards you with a hefty amount of Allied Seals, and completing the duties listed in the Blue Mage Log as a full Blue Mage party also gets some extras.

Additionally, you can also buy Aetheryte Tickets from Calamity Salvager NPCs. However, this is not recommended as it costs the rare Gold Chocobo Feathers, which can be used for other more important items.

How to Use the Aetheryte Tickets in FFXIV

Teleport to any location with an Aetheryte Ticket on your inventory, and the game will ask if you want to spend it to teleport for free. Each teleport consumes one ticket, so make sure to get lots of them to avoid the nasty 1000+ Gil fees.

In the Teleport menu (Found in Actions & Traits > General if you’ve removed it from your hotbar), click the gear to open your Teleport Settings. You can customize the way you use your tickets in this tab, like setting them to always be used automatically, or setting a minimum price before the ticket can be used.

The Gil Allowance method is my favorite, as I don’t mind paying small fees such as 400 gil per teleport most of the time. But for traveling longer distances in the vast world of FFXIV, the Aetheryte Tickets are always my first choice.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is available now.

