How to Get Larvesta and Volconara in Pokemon GO

Larvesta is one of those elusive creatures in Pokemon GO, and once you catch one, there’s plenty to do if you’re hoping to evolve it to Volconara. If you’re hoping to round out your Pokedex by snagging Larvesta and evolving it in Pokemon GO, we’ve got all the info you need.

How Do You Get Larvesta in Pokemon GO?

You can only get the bug and fire-type Pokemon Larvesta by hatching it from eggs in Pokemon GO. Larvesta doesn’t spawn in the wild or appear in raids. That means you’ll need to dust off those incubators if you’re hoping to add one to your collection.

In addition to only being available in eggs, Larvesta is among the highest rarity tier in Pokemon GO. So while you can hatch it from a 2KM, 5KM, or 10KM egg, the chances are pretty slim compared to some of those more common hatching Pokemon like Lechonk or Meowth.

Your odds may increase during certain events that feature Larvesta, such as the Scorching Steps event featuring fire-type Pokemon. However, the best bet for getting a Larvesta for your team is to hatch as many eggs as possible.

To make this a little bit easier, we recommend that you stock up on incubators so you can hatch multiple eggs at once. It’s also a good idea to watch out for events with decreased hatch distance, where you can hatch more eggs in a shorter amount of time.

How to Evolve Larvesta into Volconara in Pokemon GO

Once you’ve managed to hatch a Larvesta, you’ll likely want to evolve it into Volconara. This is no easy feat, since Larvesta requires a whopping 400 Larvesta Candy to evolve.

Catching and transferring Pokemon is one of the best ways to earn more of a specific Pokemon’s candy in Pokemon GO, but this option isn’t as easy with rarer catches like Larvesta. Thankfully, there are other ways you can earn Candy in the game.

Making Larvesta your buddy is a good way to snag additional candy while you’re out playing, as you’ll earn Buddy Candy for reaching certain distances with your Pokemon. You can also exchange Rare Candy to get more Larvesta Candy, which can help get you closer to your goal.

Hatching more Larvesta can also help, but since this isn’t exactly easy, it may take some time before you can evolve your Larvesta. Keep an eye out for events that offer bonus Candies for hatching Pokemon and try to hatch as many eggs as you can, with the hopes that you’ll earn some bonus Larvesta Candy.

Ultimately, evolving Larvesta into Volconara will take some patience, much like those other elusive evolutions that require 400 Candies.

Can Larvesta Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

As of the Scorching Sands event on June 21- June 25, 2024, Larvesta can be Shiny in Pokemon GO. This exciting debut means yet another rare Shiny Pokemon for players to hunt down. Unlike some of the more subtle Shiny Pokemon out there, Shiny Larvesta has a pretty stark color difference, with its eyes changing from blue to green and its spikes turning from red to yellow. It should be easy to spot right away.

Larvesta’s evolution, Volconara, can also be Shiny starting with this event. If you want the set, you’d best get to hatching some eggs and collecting plenty of Candy!

Pokemon GO is available now.

