Much like other looter shooters on the market, one of the key ways The First Descendant plans to keep you playing is by gathering up all the Descendants for your collection, but you might need more space for them.

How to get more Descendant slots in The First Descendant

To get more Descendant slots, you will need to purchase them with 50 Caliber, the game’s premium currency. At the moment, there does not appear to be a way to earn these slots for free, but there is some good news.

You start the game with ten slots and will have a starter character of your choosing. You will play with this character for a while and will then begin a quest to unlock Bunny, a fantastic speedster character. So, that’s two of your ten slots used up, and eight remain to do whatever you like with.

Screenshot by The Escapist

To purchase a new Slot, open your main menu and then select Descendant. At the bottom of the screen, you will see a prompt to bring up the Descendant List, and from there, you will see a button that will allow you to buy a slot.

Descendant slots are also included in some of the in-shop bundles. For example, if you buy one of the Descendant Ticket Packages, you will get a Descendant slot to cover whatever character you opt for from that ticket. You can also get a slot if you purchase any of the Ultimate packages that can be found in the store.

Should you buy more Descendant slots?

While I definitely have issues with some of the monetization practices in the game, I don’t have a huge problem with how the Descendant slots work. Playing the game “free to play” is easy enough; there is just a big grind behind getting the characters themselves. While some games that use this mechanic make it pretty easy to just re-farm those characters, that is not the case here.

I would actually say that holding onto your Descendant is key, but for other similar games, you can happily rank them for Mastery Rank and then just remove them from your inventory. As such, the one thing in The First Descendant that it makes sense to spend some cash on is the slots for your Descendants. While I appreciate that people might not want to spend any money at all, I don’t it is unreasonable to drop a small amount of money for slots in a game that you would end up playing for long enough to farm all these characters.

The First Descendant is available now.

