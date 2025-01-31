How to Get & Recruit All Crew in Citizen Sleeper 2

A huge part of Citizen Sleeper 2 is assembling your crew so that you can finish various contracts, so in this article, I’m going to go into just how you’ll get all of the various crew members in the game.

As a note, while it’s generally pretty obvious how to recruit someone — if they ask to join you, say yes — there are some situations in which you may or may not have to perform well during a Contract or another event. Keep in mind that it’s possible to lose crew members over the course of the game due to a bad roll or to miss out on someone altogether.

Note: This guide is currently a work in progress and will be updated soon. Due to the nature of Citizen Sleeper 2, make sure to leave a comment if you’ve discovered an alternate way to get a character!

How to Get Every Crew Member in Citizen Sleeper 2

How to Get Serafin and Bliss

The first two party members you’ll get are Serafin and Bliss. Although he spends the whole game with your crew, Serafin is generally not available for Contracts. Both he and Bliss are unlocked automatically and do not have any achievements attached to recruiting them.

How to Get Juni

You’ll encounter Juni as a temporary crew member on Hexport in Citizen Sleeper 2. While Juni will temporarily leave the group, you’ll be able to recruit them permanently by going to Helion Gate. After you complete the Idle Minds clock at the Solheim Records area, you’ll get a cutscene with Juni. Complete the Contract that you get and agree to let Juni come aboard the ship again.

Recruiting Juni unlocks the Data Archaeologist achievement.

How to Get Yu-Jin

You’ll encounter Yu-Jin on Far Spindle after completing the Getting Wracked clock at Gaia’s Gyre, which you do by by selecting “Order a Wrack” four times. This will cost you, in total 16 Cryo. Afterwards, you’ll have a chance to talk to Yu-Jin and get a contract from him. When that Contract is finished, you’ll be able to recruit him to your team permanently.

Recruiting Yu-Jin unlocks the The Freelancer achievement.

How to Get Luis

To Come

Recruiting Luis unlocks the Signalchaser achievement.

How to Get Kadet

You’ll initially encounter Kadet on Far Spindle after completing the Spindle Core clock at the Spindle Core location. This will unlock a new drive and the Stripline Express location on Far Spindle. A new set of options will open up at Stripline Express after the cutscene, so complete those. You’ll get another cutscene. When you’re able to, go to the Scatteryards, which is in a different part of The belt, to recruit Kadet.

Recruiting Kadet unlocks the The Spindlejack achievement.

How to Get Femi & Nia

Femi and Nia are basically recruited the same way, but you can only choose one of them. You’ll get a chance to work with Nia initially on Hexport, where you’ll also run into Femi. You’ll encounter Femi again on Floatsam, and he’ll convince you to take a Contract to make sure that Nia is safe. Finish the Contract, and at the end, you’ll get to choose between them.

If you recruit Femi, you’ll get the Big Brother achievement. If you recruit Nia, you’ll get the Little Sister achievement.

How to Get Flint

After going to Olivera for the first time, you’ll get a Contract that will take you out to investigate the disappearance of Flint and another character. Without spoiling too much, this will lead to another Contract in which you’ll have to work fast to prepare a trap for an enemy. When the time comes, make sure you follow Xander to rescue Flint. Succeed at that latter Contract and you’ll get the option to bring Flint aboard.

Recruiting Flint unlocks the Fugitive achievement.

And that’s how to recruit every crew member in Citizen Sleeper 2.

