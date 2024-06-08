How to Get Scripts in The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO)

Scripts are what determine the details of your Scribing Skills in The Elder Scrolls Online, and there are plenty to find. This ESO guide will go over how you can find each sub-type of Script and how to unlock their drops.

How to Find Scripts in ESO

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Complete the Wing of the Gryphon and the Wing of the Dragon to start finding Scripts in ESO. There is always a small chance to find a Script as loot from enemies when you kill them. However, the chance is incredibly small. The only saving grace is that players can find them outside of the West Weald. But if you focus on the Scholarium quests, you can fast-track your Scribing process and find the items you need for your skills.

When you finish the Wing of the Gryphon quest, you’ll unlock the ability to target the Focus Scripts. These can be found by completing Daily Delves across Tamriel as your main source. On top of that, you can finish Daily Mages guild quests and PvP Dailies which provide Rewards for the Worthy. All three options will give you a much higher drop rate for Focus Scripts.

The Wing of the Dragon will allow you to target-farm the Signature Scripts. Activities for the Signatures include World Boss Daily quests in Tamriel, Dailies around Cyrodil, and Daily quests for the Fighters Guild. Just like the Focus versions, all of the listed activities will give a much higher drop rate for Signature Scripts.

Affix Scripts are the third and final sub-type that you can collect for Scribing. These are tied to the Wing of the Netch and also have their own list of activities. Focus on World Event quests, Imperial City quests, and Undaunted Daily quests to make use of the increased drop rate.

And that’s all there is to finding Scripts around Tamriel. Make sure to fast-track all the Scholarium quests for the best results.

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

