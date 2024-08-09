How To Get Soft Wax in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

Soft Wax is one of the most essential materials you will need throughout your time in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator. While the material isn’t too difficult to acquire, newer and returning players might need guidance on getting the sticky substance.

Best Ways To Get Soft Wax in Bee Swarm Simulator

There are a couple of different ways to acquire Soft Wax in Bee Swarm Simulator. However, not all of these methods are created equal, as some are far less efficient than others.

Soft Wax is an essential material in Bee Swarm Simulator. Image via Roblox

The simplest and most efficient way to get Soft Wax is as a drop from Puffshrooms. Puffshrooms are considered “bosses” in Bee Swarm Simulator, but they can’t deal any damage to you. To receive drops from the mushrooms, all you have to do is find one and collect enough pollen around it to fill up its meter. You have roughly five minutes to defeat the Puffshroom before it despawns. Once you have collected enough pollen, the Puffshroom is considered beaten and drops a variety of rewards, including Soft Wax.

You can also receive Soft Wax as a drop from Aphids and Planters as well as when completing quests for Dapper Bear. Dapper Bear offers 13 total Soft Wax across two different quests, but these can take some time, and the reward in return isn’t as great as it could be.

The final well-known method of acquiring Soft Wax in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator is through the Blender. If you put the following materials into a Blender, you’ll receive Soft Wax:

5 Honeysuckles

1 Oil

1 Enyzme

10 Royal Jellies

While you can certainly take advantage of that method if you have plenty of materials in Bee Swarm Simulator, the cost of materials isn’t worth what you’re getting back. However, if you’re in a pinch and need Soft Wax, blending other materials together is something you can do to receive the item.

Bee Swarm Simulator on Roblox is available now.

