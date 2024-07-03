How to Get Sparkling Citrus Refreshment in FFXIV Dawntrail

If you feel like your Warrior of Light needs some Mountain Dew in their life in FFXIV Dawntrail, getting the Sparkling Citrus Refreshment drink is your closest option. Here’s how to get Sparkling Citrus Refreshment in FFXIV.

Where to Get the Sparkling Citrus Refreshment in Final Fantasy XIV

The Sparkling Citrus Refreshment is a promotional item exclusive to the Mountain Dew collaboration in FFXIV. You can get it by partaking in the event and buying any of the participating 20-ounce MTN DEW products, then redeeming the code at the Mountain Dew Gaming website. The website is locked to US residents only, though, so you can’t get it normally if you’re not in the area.

The codes have been available for use since June 28th, when the Dawntrail expansion started its Early Access period. They also come with the even greener Mountain Zu, an exclusive MTN DEW-themed mount only available during this collab.

Image via Square Enix

The Sparking Citrus Refreshment is a special consumable item that gives you a special 4% EXP boost, compared to regular food that only gives 3%. Despite its low bonus stats, the extra experience is very valuable for leveling new Jobs, like Pictomancer, or reaching the newest level cap in Dawntrail, so it’s not bad in any way. However, 1% extra isn’t as significant, as there are many effective ways to level up in FFXIV as of the 7.0 update.

So unless you’re really into Mountain Dew, or just want to add the Mountain Zu to your ever-expanding mount collection, I wouldn’t bother going through the extra trouble of finding a way to get yourself a code just for the Sparkling Citrus Refreshment drink. The game has plenty of tasty food already.

FFXIV: Dawntrail is available now.

