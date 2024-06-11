How To Get the Intrepid Title in Destiny 2 Episode: Echoes

Episode: Echoes has arrived in Destiny 2, and with it, the new Intrepid title. You will need to spend some time helping out Failsafe on Nessus to get your hands on this one.

How To Get the Intrepid Title in Destiny 2

There are a total of 14 different Triumphs that you will need to complete to get your Intrepid title. Some of them are tough, some are easy. You can find them listed below. Some are not yet available to us, even via the arcane means of datamining, and we have no choice but to wait to find out what they are.

XBLK Failsafe FM 107.1 – Listen to all radio broadcasts. There will be a broadcast available each week at the terminal between the main H.E.L.M console and Failsafe.

Mineral Processing – Deposit radiolite samples at Failsafe’s Radiolite Bay. You will collect radiolite samples during Failsafe’s missions, and her Radiolite Bay is found to her left in the H.E.L.M.

Exquisite Radiolite – Collect any Exquisite Radiolite sample. This will show up during a quest for Failsafe.

More Like Research Bae – complete all of Failsafe’s Research Project Quests (9 in total). This will likely take nine weeks, so be patient.

Untethered Attire – Acquire a full set of Episode Echoes armor. You can earn this by opening the Engrams you earn through Failsafe’s quests and bounties.

Triple Victory – Defeat all three bosses in the Breach Executable activity. (Rhapsoidos, Choral Mind/Polyis, Nessian Gatelord/Vire, Shard of Contempt) These bosses will rotate each week.

Maximum Extraction – Achieve a platinum score after completing both encounters in a single run of the Breach Executable activity.

Spelunker – Complete each Battleground in Act II.

Nessian Warrior – Complete any Episode Echoes Battleground on Expert difficulty.

Secret Triumph x5

