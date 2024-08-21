How To Get the REV-8 Vehicle in Starfield

Starfield has dropped a free update that introduces a new vehicle into the Settled Systems. In the guide below, you can see how to acquire the REV-8 dune buggy in Starfield.

Recommended Videos

REV-8 Vehicle Location in Starfield

After you download the vehicle update in Starfield, you need to head to any Ship Services Technician in the Settled Systems. All major planets and cities have a Ship Services Technician right near where you dock your ship and the location is usually marked by the text “Ship Services” in blue lights. The technician also has a yellow computer station right near them as well.

If you’re starting a new playthrough, the first Ship Services Technician you’ll see is in New Atlantis on the planet Jemison. However, Akila City on Akila also has one as does planets like Neon and Mars. At any Ship Services Technician, interact with them and choose the dialogue option that says you want to buy a ship. This brings up the vehicle shop that previously only featured spaceships to buy.

However, now you can only purchase the REV-8 vehicle for 25,000 Credits. It’s unclear when the technician will allow other vehicles to populate the menu again, but for now, it’s just the REV-8 for sale. If you have 25,000 Credits, you can purchase the REV-8 and it will automatically be added to your ship. When you land at an explorable location on a planet, the REV-8 automatically appears next to your ship, allowing you to drive it around immediately.

You’re also able to customize the REV-8 at the Ship Services Technician, but right now you can only change the color of the vehicle.

How to Drive the REV-8 in Starfield

The REV-8 is Starfield’s first land vehicle. Image via Bethesda

Once you get behind the wheel of the REV-8, you can use the forward button to drive straight and the other directional buttons to change what direction you’re driving. In addition to simply driving, though, the REV-8 can shoot weapons, boost to drive faster, scan your surroundings, and boost jump. All of the controls of the REV-8 are viewable below:

Boost : RB/R1

: RB/R1 Boost Jump : Y/Triangle

: Y/Triangle Fire Guns : RT/R2

: RT/R2 Scan : LB/L1

: LB/L1 Headlights: Hold LB/L1

The REV-8 is truly an enjoyable vehicle to drive, as the boost jumping makes traversal interesting and the regular turns of the vehicle are extremely quick. You won’t be able to drive it in major cities, but anywhere else is fair game. This includes enemy encampments on planets, so don’t be afraid to use the weapons on the vehicle.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy