How to get the Riposte in Destiny 2

The Riposte is the latest Ritual weapon that Destiny 2 players can get their hands on. Introduced in The Final Shape, it is a stunning-looking Auto Rifle that can carry hard, whether you are taking on Hive, Taken, or your fellow Guardians. There is some confusion around how to get it, as well as a couple of associated bugs at the start of Episode Echoes, so let’s clear that up.

Recommended Videos

How to get the Riposte

Getting the Riposte means you will need to jump into the competitive playlist in Crucible. Finishing your seven placement games will allow you to get the weapon for the first time. If you hover over the competitive Crucible playlist and hold L2 on console or E on PC, then you will be able to see the rewards that can be earned from it.

There, you should see that you can complete seven placement matches to earn a curated roll for The Riposte and an Ascendant Alloy. After that, you will be able to earn a new random roll each week by completing the required number of games in the competitive playlist.

Where things are getting interesting is that some people do not seem to have this option and do not see The Riposte as a reward when examining this screen. The reason for this appears to be that they will have an outstanding quest from BEFORE The Final Shape dropped.

If you check your quests, you might have an assignment from Shaxx called Dividing the Ladder or something similar. This was how these weapons were earned in previous seasons, but were largely the same thing. You would need to finish seven rounds for placements to get it, and then you could earn random rolls by playing the activity.

The best thing to do appears to be to finish up that quest and get your older Ritual weapon, and then wait for a week for things to change over with the Tuesday reset. This should activate the new system for you, and you will be able to start working toward getting The Riposte.

If that doesn’t work, we will just need to wait until Bungie deploys a fix in a future patch to get after it. There are currently people saying they have never had it drop, and even some people saying that they reset their Competitive rank to try and reset it, and that this hasn’t worked either.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy