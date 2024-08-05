The Slayer Set is a highly sought-after external component set in The First Descendant. This Ultimate set is a tough one to get our hands on, but it might be all you need to push your build to the next level.

How To Get the Slayer Set in the First Descendant

To get the Slayer Set, you will need to defeat the Pyromaniac Void Intercept fight on Hard difficulty. This is quite tough, as Pyromanic puts out big damage. Make sure you bring Chill damage on all weapons, as he is weak to it, and it helps to have a Viessa or two if you can’t bring some Lepic nuke builds with you. Just be prepared for a fight because lots of people won’t bring enough tank to this battle for some reason.

What does the Slayer Set do

The Slayer Set consists of the following external components, and all of them can drop from the Pyromanic fight:

Slayer Auxiliary Power

Slayer Sensor

Slayer Memory

Slayer Processor

The 2 and 4 Set bonuses for the Slayer Set are as follows:

2 Set Pieces General Rounds Capacity +8%

4 Set Pieces Rounds per Magazine +8% Skill Cost +15% Skill Power +26.1% When defeating enemies inflicted with Towed, recovers MP and Specialized Resource 12.2% at a 17% chance.



Is the Slayer Set worth it?

Honestly, I don’t think the Slayer Set is worth the grind for four pieces on something like Pyro. I’d suggest grinding out two pieces with a health bonus, and then two health bonuses from another set, but that is my default advice for any set right now.

The reason for this is that additional health from these external components is just far more valuable than DEF stats, which have diminishing returns past the 25K to 30K mark, and shields, which are effectively useless most of the time. It’s maybe worth getting this entire set if you are looking to completely boom an enemy with an ult, like for an Epic build, but it’s hard to think of reasons you can’t just get the benefits from it another way, and farm an easier set.

I’d argue the farming time would be better spent on either another Descendant, the perfect Reactor for someone, or rare ultimate mods than grinding out a set when the current in-game meta is to use split sets for more relevant bonuses.

The First Descendant is available to play now on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and Steam.

