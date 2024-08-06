How To Get the TR-40 Golden Eagle Armor Set Early in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 players who are looking for some new drip will be able to get their hands on the TR-40 Golden Eagle Armor Set for free, but there is a catch.

How to get the TR-40 Golden Eagle Armor Set

To get the TR-40 Golden Eagle Armor Set, you can tune in to the developer livestream that will be taking place on Steam at the game’s official page. The stream will start on August 6 at 2 am PT and will run for 24 hours, and folks who watch it will get the armor added to their account. There is a catch, however, as only Steam players wil be able to avail of this early armor. If you are on Playstation, you will need to wait until the new update releases on August 8 to be able to get it.

We actually don’t know anything about the armor right now, but there were some data leaks way back about a set called Golden Eagle that had extra padding, so that might be it.

During the stream, Arrowhead devs will be covering all the major details from the upcoming Escalation of Freedom event. This event will introduce a new difficulty level at Combat Rating 10. The devs describe this as their most dangerous challenge to date with an almost relentless enemy presence throughout the mission. They will also be adding new mission objectives, larger enemy outposts, and heavily fortified enemy bases that contain Super Samples.

The Impaler will be arriving in Helldivers 2, a Terminid enemy from the original game that many players will remember. The Spore Charger will also be heading our way, shrouded in a cloud of fog and spores that will make dealing with it at a distance rather difficult. Perhaps the most fun, the swamp planet biome is getting a rework and will be more oppressive and dangerous than ever.

One very important change the devs plan on making is that there will be changes coming to how players are kicked, to try to stop grief kicking. While I have to say that my own time in the game was normally quite fun, and the community was great, I did run into my fair share of lobby tyrants who just had no idea how to behave. Some folks out there would even wait until the mission was almost done, then just kick everyone because they have no sense of honor or decorum.

From now on, if a player is kicked, they will spawn into a new session as the host, with all of the team’s loot from their previous session. All items can now be picked up by the player before they extract. This is definitely a great way to tackle the issue.

Helldivers 2 is available now on PC and PlayStation.

