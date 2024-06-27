How to Get & Use the Secret Rite Scroll in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Just like the base game, Shadow of the Erdtree also comes with plenty of secrets and cryptic items you might not know what to do with. Here’s everything you need to know about the Secret Rite Scroll in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Secret Rite Scroll Location

The Secret Rite Scroll is a DLC-only item, and it can be found on the fourth floor of the Shadow Keep. This is kind of an endgame area in Shadow of the Erdtree, so you won’t need to worry too much about it if you’re still early on in the game.

From the Storehouse, Fourth Floor Site of Grace, head out of the area and turn left, then go up the stairs. Keep an eye out for a staircase going down on your left, head down, and find the Secret Rite Scroll on a table.

How to Use the Secret Rite Scroll

If you’ve been following Ansbach’s questline, you can go back to him at the Specimen Storehouse at this point and give him the Secret Rite Scroll. He’ll be in the library in this area.

After giving him the Scroll, make sure to exhaust all of his dialogue to continue his questline. Do be warned if you’re also following Leda’s questline, you will eventually have to choose between Leda and Ansbach in a final confrontation towards the end of the game, and choosing to summon one of them will cause the other to die.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Secret Rite Scroll in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get the Lightning Perfume Bottle, and how to complete Thiollier and St Trina’s questline.

