How To Hold Your Breath With a Sniper in MW3

There are plenty of potential challenges that you might see pop up in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. One specific challenge requires you to hold your breath with a sniper, which might stump some players in MW3.

What You Need To Do To Hold Your Breath With a Sniper in MW3

Specifically, this is a challenge in week two of Season 5 for MW3. The exact challenge requires you to get five Operator kills while holding your breath with any sniper rifle. The sniper rifle doesn’t need to be a recommended weapon, so any sniper you feel comfortable with will work. However, you won’t be able to use a marksman rifle, even though they look and feel like regular snipers.

With your sniper rifle, make any loadout you want with it and load into a match of MW3 multiplayer. The playlist you choose doesn’t matter, but it might be better to find a game on a larger map, as those are traditionally better for snipers. Once you’re in a match, follow the steps below to hold your breath:

Aim down sights with your sniper and target an enemy

While still aiming down sights, look on your screen to see the “Press LS/L3 to Focus” (the specific button will be different for keyboard and mouse players)

Hold whatever button you need to press to “Focus.” The focus mechanic is what makes your character hold their breath

While holding the focus button, aim and shoot at your enemy. You need to shoot before your character runs out of breath, which happens a few seconds after holding the focus button.

You’ll know when your character has run out of breath when the sniper scope starts wobbling. When holding your breath, your sniper scope will be perfectly level and not move at all.

Kill five enemies while holding the focus button and aiming down sights with a sniper,and you’ll complete the challenge. If you kill an enemy after your character has run out of breath, the kill won’t count toward the challenge.

The focus prompt appearing on screen while aiming down sights. Screenshot by The Escapist

It might take a few tries to get used to the focus mechanic and the timing of it. However, the general rule of thumb is you want to shoot at an enemy a second or two after holding the focus button. This gives you enough time to shoot the enemy with your sniper scope perfectly level. If you wait too long, your character runs out of breath and you have to wait for the scope to reset.

And that’s how to hold your breath with a sniper in MW3.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

