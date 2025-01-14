How To Increase Ranks In Dynasty Warriors: Origins

Dynasty Warriors: Origins is an action RPG where having a higher rank, or level, can make the difference between winning and losing a major battle. If you want to have a shot against fearsome enemies like Lu Bu, then you’re going to want to increase your rank. Here’s how you do that.

How To Rank Up In Dynasty Warriors: Origins

The ranking system of Dynasty Warriors: Origins is effectively your level within the game. You’ll start out as rank one and, by completing more and more battles, you’ll be able to level up and gain several different perks.

However, raising your rank isn’t as simple as just defeating a lot of enemy soldiers and their commanders. Your rank is tied directly to your weapons. At first, you’ll only have one weapon at level 1 – a sword – but as you fight more battles, your proficiency with said weapon will increase. While part of your proficiency is tied to how many enemies you’re able to defeat with it, it can also be determined by how often you use specific Battle Arts, or special abilities, associated with each weapon type, and the variety of combos used to defeat enemies and not just relying on basic three or four hit combos. In other words, experiment with different ways to attack your enemies and you’ll be rewarded for it.

Screenshot provided by Tecmo Koei & Omega Force

After a while, your weapon proficiency will naturally increase, resulting in your rank increasing alongside it. When you go up a rank, it will result in an increase in your health, attack power, and defense, as well as some other bonuses at certain intervals like increasing your Bravery, which will enable you to use more Battle Arts, and unlocking new skill trees for you to increase your stats even further.

But while you may start off with just a sword, there are plenty of weapons to acquire on your journey throughout ancient China. In total, there are nine weapons for you to get ahold of, meaning there are nine different weapons that you will have to master if you want to increase your rank to the max. Each weapon has its own unique properties and certain situations that they would be ideal for, so feel free to change weapons mid-battle to suit your needs and to ensure that each weapon can receive a healthy boost in experience points. The more you experiment with Dynasty Warriors: Origins mechanics, the more you’ll be rewarded for it. That’s how to increase your rank in Dynasty Warriors: Origins.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins is now available on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

