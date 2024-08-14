How to Invite Friends & Start an Online Franchise in Madden NFL 25

Madden NFL 25 is an enjoyable game when playing Ultimate Team or against the CPU, but it’s even more fun when you add some friends into the mix. This goes double for the Franchise mode, where you can invite up to 31 friends or strangers to play in a league with you. However, inviting friends to your Franchise can be a little difficult in Madden 25, so allow me to break down how it works.

Inviting Friends to an Online Franchise in Madden 25

There are technically two different ways to get your friends to play in an online Franchise league with you. The first way is to invite them straight from the league’s settings and the second way is to have your friends use a league password to enter the Franchise. While one is more direct than the other, you can see both ways laid out step-by step below.

Inviting Friends to the Franchise

Make sure to select an Online Franchise game mode so your friends can play. Image via EA

First up, I’ll go over how to directly invite any friend you want to your Franchise league in Madden 25.

After already starting an online Franchise league, go to the “Options” tab at the top of the screen Scroll down to the “Members” option and select it Pick any team that has “Available” next to it and click on it Press “Invite User” when it pops up and invite any friend on your system’s friend list. You can also invite them by their ID Once your friend joins, they’ll be able to claim that team in your Franchise league

Setting a Password For Your Franchise

Next, you can give your friends a league password to have them join on their own.

Enter Franchise Mode and choose the “Play Online” option when picking a game mode Go through all the Franchise options, including picking a team, until you get to the “Customize” section Here, select the “League Settings” option. You can also choose this option if you have already started an online Franchise league In League Settings, you’re able to set your league to public or private. If you want your league to be open to anyone, including strangers, select public and set the maximum number of users you want included. If you want only friends in your league, choose private. Under these options you’re also able to set a league name and league password, but only if you select the private setting. To get your friends in the league, simply share your league name and password with them and they’ll be able to join themselves.

And those are both ways to invite friends to your Franchise league in Madden 25.

