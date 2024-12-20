How To Join the Baldur’s Gate 3 Stress Test & Try Crossplay

Friend groups divided across console vs PC lines have long awaited the arrival of crossplay in Baldur’s Gate 3. At last, the upcoming Patch 8 will bring this feature to the game. Eager fans can sign up to stress test this and other changes early.

When Is Cross-Play Coming to Baldur’s Gate 3?

Crossplay for Baldur’s Gate 3 will arrive with Patch 8, which has no official release date just yet. However, the Patch 8 Stress Test will introduce the feature for selected players in January 2025.

During this period, Larian will let certain players enjoy crossplay and other Patch 8 features early. The stress test will help detect bugs and ensure that everything runs smoothly before the broader release. While this does mean many of us will need to wait a little longer before crossplay, it hopefully will reduce issues once the feature rolls out more broadly.

How To Sign Up for the Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 Stress Test

If you want to be among the first to put Baldur’s Gate 3 crossplay to the test, you can sign up to participate in the Patch 8 Stress Test. This test is available for players on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox consoles.

To sign up, simply fill out Larian’s Stress Test Registration form. Doing so will require a Larian Account, so you will need to sign in or create one before you can fill out the survey. The form is pretty straightforward and should only take a few minutes to fill out with basic player information, such as which platform you’ll be playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on.

Unfortunately, signing up for the Stress Test does not guarantee that you will be selected to enjoy the new features first. Players who are chosen will get an email with additional details and information on how to access the stress test. Selected players will be able to provide feedback on Patch 8 via feedback forms and Discord.

In addition to crossplay, the Stress Test will be a chance to determine the impact the new patch will have on various mods. So, modders or folks who use them heavily in gameplay may want to sign up as well to help ensure their favorite mods will continue to function when the update goes live for all players.

If you want to enjoy the crossplay feature with friends, be sure to have them sign up for the playtest, too. Everyone in your Baldur’s Gate 3 playgroup needs to be part of the Patch 8 Stress Test to put crossplay to the test. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait for the wider release sometime in 2025.

Baldur’s Gate 3 remains widely popular and continues to enjoy fan recognition for being a truly beloved game and community. The introduction of crossplay is sure to bring new groups together to explore Faerun.

