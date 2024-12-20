How to Kill 100 Zombies with One Killstreak in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Killstreaks have long been one of the most rewarding Call of Duty features. In Black Ops 6 Zombies, they manifest as powerful Support items, which allow you to rain in the fire on hordes. The Dark Ops Challenge ‘Harbinger of Doom’ rewards players for doing just that.

Best Maps and Modes to Kill 100 Zombies with One Killstreak in Black Ops 6

Black Ops 6 Zombies has several modes for players to face off against the hordes in. So far, players have been able to play Standard, Directed, and the festive Jingle Hells mode. While Directed has been favored by many camo grinders for its easier matches, it lacks the horde sizes needed to successfully complete the Harbinger of Doom Dark Ops challenge. As such, Standard is the best mode to play for this challenge.

As far as maps are concerned, players will want to make sure they have plenty of open space to call in their Support to get 100 Zombie kills with one Killstreak. Therefore, the more open air the better. For this reason, places like the Shipwreck on Terminus and the spawn area of Liberty Falls near Pump & Pay are ideal for this challenge.

Best Support to Use to Kill 100 Zombies with One Killstreak

To kill 100 zombies with one Killstreak and complete the Harbinger of Doom Dark Ops Challenge, you’ll want to grab one of Black Ops 6 best Support items. Far and away, the two best Killstreaks for this challenge are the Chopper Gunner and the Mutant Injection. The former lets players rain down with a powerful minigun from above, whereas the former turns players into a Mangler for a short time. Both provide the player with invulnerability for their duration, and have the capability for massive damage output.

Black Ops 6 players who’ve progressed high into the game’s Military Ranks will have the ability to craft these Support items at a workbench for 2,500 Salvage. For fans looking to save their scrap however, there are several other ways to earn Chopper Gunners and Mutant Injections. Killing special or elite enemies, completing S.A.M. Trials, or using Loot Keys on Terminus and Liberty Falls can award these items. However, these methods rely on RNG and luck, so being able to craft these Killstreaks before going after this challenge is ideal.

Best Strategies to Use

With those prerequisites out of the way, you’ll want to grind into the higher rounds before attempting this challenge. To kill 100 zombies with one Killstreak, you’ll want to make sure the biggest hordes possible are spawning. That being said, its best to try this challenge between Rounds 31-40. Activating the Rampage Inducer will increase zombie spawns and speed, which can help populate the map with enemies to mow down in rapid succession.

To Kill 100 Zombies with one Mutant Injection, train up a large horde of Zombies on Round 31 plus in a small area with several nearby zombie spawns. The Rec Yard on Terminus, Backlot Parking on Liberty Falls, or Oubliette room on Citadelle des Morts are the best spots. Once a large group is present on the map, activate the Mutant Injection. Use the melee attack only, and be aggressive, killing as many zombies as you can.

Trying to get 100 Zombie kills with one Chopper Gunner Killstreak is a bit more straight forward, but can be harder to execute. Simply gather a big horde of zombies in an open area on Round 31 plus, call in your Chopper Gunner, and rain fire from above. The best spots to do this are on the Shipwreck on Terminus, Backlot Parking on Liberty Falls, or the Town Square spawn area on Citadelle des Morts.

And that’s how to kill 100 Zombies with one Killstreak and complete the Dark Ops Challenge in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

