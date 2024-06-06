How to open Overthrow Chests in Destiny 2

As part of the Convalescence: Greenery quest in Destiny 2, you will need to open Overthrow chests in the Landing. Don’t fret if that seems a little confusing, as there is a lot of new content in Destiny 2 to get to grips with.

Where to find Overthrow chests

Overthrow chests will spawn at the end of main challenges during the Overthrow events that take place in The Pale Heart, the new location added to the game in The Final Shape. This is a fun event that will throw all manner of different challenges at you, which is where some of the complications can come from.

For the Convalescence mission, make sure you make your way to the Landing, which is the very start of the Pale Heart on the map. Make sure the orange icon that looks like a map marker is present, and hover over it to ensure that Overthrow is active in the area.

When you load in, pull out your Ghost and scan around. You should be able to see a blue waypoint that is commonly used to mark missions, as shown in the image above. Go there, and you will find one of many varied challenges that will come your way. This might involve shattering crystals to free enemies to kill, escorting Thrall, killing Ogres, or matching Hive runes via the awesome power of energy orbs. There are too many varieties to go into real detail here, but you should be able to figure out what needs to be done pretty intuitively, and if in doubt, shoot!

Upon completion of whatever the challenge is, a chest will spawn that you can open, and this will count as one of your Overthrow chests. Random boss Ogres can also spawn in the area that are not linked to Overthrow progression, but they will still drop Overthrow chests, so kill one if you see it.

Now, the thing to keep in mind here is that normal chests that spawn in the area during Overthrow will not count. They are just random loot chests and are not tied to the mode. The Overthrow event also gets harder the more chests you open. The first two will be worth 15% of your progress each. The next two will be worth more, and so on. You only need to open five if you stay in the event for all of them, and you can get that done pretty easily, as dying won’t reset progress in the challenges.

