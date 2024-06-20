Season 1 of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has come and gone, and without confirmation of a second season, fans are left twiddling their thumbs. Thankfully, there’s another way to experience the fantasy story. Here’s how to read the Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End manga after the anime.

Recommended Videos

Where Is the Frieren Manga Available to Read?

If you’re itching to read more about the adventures of Frieren, Stark, and Fern, you can head to Viz Media’s official website. The first and last three chapters of the manga are available for free. However, those looking to dive into the entire series will have to spend a few gold.

Viz’s membership costs $2.99 per month, and signing up will provide access to the entirety of Frieren. Then, it will be up to you whether you want to binge the whole series in a month or take your time and see what else the platform has to offer.

You can also venture out of the house and collect the physical volumes of the Frieren manga. They’re going to be difficult to find, as the series has become pretty popular, so it’s worth checking whether they’re in stock at places like Barnes & Noble via the store’s website.

Related: How to Read the Kaiju No 8 Manga After Episode 10 Explained

Where Does the Frieren Anime Leave Off?

Episode 28 of Frieren is the final one in the first season, but each episode doesn’t adapt a single chapter. The anime actually leaves off on Chapter 60, titled “Departure and Farewell,” which is in Volume 7 of the physical manga. So, if you’d rather not backtrack, starting at Chapter 61 will be the way to go.

And that’s how to read the Frieren manga after the anime.

The first season of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy