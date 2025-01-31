While playing through Citizen Sleeper 2, it’s pretty much guaranteed that you’re going to take damage to your dice at some point in the game. In this guide, I’m going to go into how you’ll go about repairing them so you can get yourself back to rolling.

Why Dice Break in Citizen Sleeper 2

The main reason that dice break in Citizen Sleeper 2 is Stress. You’ll accumulate stress over the course of the game, specifically when you fail actions or end up in a “Starving” state. As you get more stress, it’s more likely that your dice will end up getting broken. Each of them is able to take three hits, and after that, you’re going to need to go and repair them.

How to Repair Dice in Citizen Sleeper 2

While it’s possible you’ll have dice break towards the beginning of the game when you’re on Hexport, you won’t actually be able to repair them until you get to Far Spindle. Eventually, you’ll meet a character named Bliss who unlocks the Rig Workshop aboard your ship. Whenever you’re not on a Contract, you can use the Rig Workshop to repair your dice. You’ll get two options for repair: Improvised Repairs and Dice Repair.

What’s the Difference Between Improvised Repairs and Dice Repair

Improvised Repair costs 2 Scrap Components. Using that option will fix one of your die, but the Glitch meter will go up, increasing the chances of you ending up with a glitched die.

Dice Repair, on the other hand, requires 1 Rare Components. These are, as the name suggests, much harder to find. However, less is added to the Glitch meter.

In general, if you can afford Dice Repair, it’s better to do that. However, I never had too much trouble using Improvised Repair. Towards the end of Citizen Sleeper 2, it gets a lot easier to get Rare Components, so there’s no need to be very stingy with them.

Can You Repair Glitched Dice?

Sometimes, and depending on your difficulty, you may end up with glitched dice, which have a flat 20 percent chance of a positive outcome and an 80 percent chance of a negative outcome. Although the game doesn’t have any clear way to repair them, there’s some stuff that happens in the story, specifically after the “Diagnose Your Frame” drive, that will repair a single glitched die. So all hope isn’t lost!

And that’s how to repair dice in Citizen Sleeper 2.

