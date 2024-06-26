How to Skip the Tutorial in Starfield

Starfield allows you to role play as several different factions, but it has a lengthy intro before you can set out freely amongst the stars. If you’re looking to skip the tutorial and get right into the best that Starfield has to offer, modders can help you do just that.

New Starfield Mod Streamlines New Games

The Creations update for Starfield, which shadow-dropped during the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase, allows players to install mods on PC and Xbox right from the game’s menu. A modder who goes by the tag of SKKmods has uploaded a Creation that allows you to skip the tutorial of Starfield. The SKK Fast Start New Game mod will load players into the New Atlantis spaceport and present a menu with options to customize the start of a new game.

Players have three main sets of options when starting a new game with this Creation. Players can choose whether or not to join Constellation, which will enable or disable the main quest respectively. Disabling the main quest can ensure a more streamlined playthrough for folks seeking to join up with factions or explore the open world instead of learning the story.

It’s a sharp change from the vanilla version of Starfield, which features a lengthy intro at a mining colony where players first encounter the game’s Artifacts. This is an important section for the main story, but can be skipped if players want to head right to the real content in Starfield.

This Creation also allows players to choose where they want to start their journey. Players can choose to start “here” (New Atlantis), the Lodge, Cydonia, Akila City, Neon City, or The Den. Choosing one of these settlements can give you a head start toward joining the faction of your choice.

The final option lets players choose what kind of Loadout to start with. The options available are Argos miner Loadout, UC Marine Loadout, Freestar Ranger Loadout, Neon Thug Loadout, and a custom Loadout. This will allow players to get weapons and clothing to help them roleplay as their faction of choice with each playthrough.

Starfield is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass.

