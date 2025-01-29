How to Always Perfectly Spike in Haikyuu Legends

Spiking is the most efficient way to score in Haikyuu Legends. Trying to ace, lob, or score from a block can be very hard, especially against better players. Eventually, you will want to learn how to spike in Haikyuu Legends so that you can carry your team to victory in the toughest of matches. With that in mind, we prepared the following guide to help you master spiking in no time!

Recommended Videos

How to Spike in Haikyuu Legends

You can successfully spike from anywhere on the field in Haikyuu Legends. The whole system seems fairly realistic, but to really nail your spikes, you will want to pay attention to the following:

Positioning : Depending on whether you want to jump in a straight line or at an angle, position yourself below so that you can hit it while it is in front of you. Make sure to face the same direction where you want to spike the ball.

: Depending on whether you want to jump in a straight line or at an angle, position yourself below so that you can hit it while it is in front of you. Make sure to face the same direction where you want to spike the ball. Jumping : Your jump height depends on the style you are using. When jumping in a straight line, you want to hit the ball while it is right above you. By jumping backward and to the side, you can spike the ball while it is behind you and at very steep angles.

: Your jump height depends on the style you are using. When jumping in a straight line, you want to hit the ball while it is right above you. By jumping backward and to the side, you can spike the ball while it is behind you and at very steep angles. Character and Camera Angle : A spiked ball will always go in the direction where your character and your camera are facing. So, aim in advance and move your character accordingly before jumping for a spike.

: A spiked ball will always go in the direction where your character and your camera are facing. So, aim in advance and move your character accordingly before jumping for a spike. Timing: Timing your hit can be crucial for a good spike. Spike too early, and you will miss the ball. Spike too late, and you will set up an easy spike for your opponents. Ideally, hit the ball when it is above your head and slightly ahead of you.

Below are a few scenarios in which you will be spiking the ball most often in your games. Once you grasp the basics and get into a good flow, you will be spiking like Ushijima in no time.

Quick Net Spikes

Very quick spike on the net

Quick spike on the net

Spiking quickly at the net will get you some of the easiest points you will ever score in Haikyuu Legends. Because the ball will be relatively close to the net, jump and hit the ball while looking away from the players getting ready to block. You can also jump sideways and spike the ball at a very steep angle to avoid players trying to block your shot.

Tall Net Spikes

High angle spike on the net

High spike on the net

High spike down the middle on the net

If the ball is bumped high, you will have more time to prepare for it. The longer the ball is in the air, the more people you can expect in the block. So, try to spike the ball while looking and facing to the side of the field. I like to jump backward and to the side and spike the ball way past the opponents.

Long-Range Spikes

Long range straight jump spike

Long range straight jump spike

Long range straight jump spike

Long-range spikes can be risky if there are enough opponents on the net waiting to block your shot. However, if you see an opening, wait for the right moment and spike the ball as you are reaching the high point of your jump. Look and position your character where you want the ball to go, and be careful not to move to the side while jumping.

Post-Block Spikes

Quick spike after an opponents block

Spiking while the opponents are coming down from a block attempt is especially useful when there are more people on the field. There is a very short window where your spike will basically queue up and wait for a ball to get into your range. So, wait for the ball to bounce back after an opponent’s block and hit it right as it crosses your side of the net.

Spike Assists

Assisting with a spike

Even though often unintentional, you can make an assist by spiking the ball toward and slightly in front of other players. These types of combo shots are basically impossible to predict or defend against. If you are really synced up with one of your teammates, you can easily abuse spike assists to score easy points.

Common Spiking Mistakes in Haikyuu Legends

Before you get into a proper flow and get confident with your jump and spike timing, you will be making a lot of mistakes. The obvious ones are jumping to the side on accident or not aiming properly. You can find common errors that are more challenging to understand right below.

Spiking the Ball Too Low

Too low error

You will get the “too low” error in Haikyu Legends when you try to spike the ball while it is inside, behind, or below the waist of your character model. This is the most common mistake you will make, especially early on. To avoid it, try to hit the ball like you would in real life while it is slightly above and in front of you.

Hitting the Net

Hitting the top of the net with a spike

When you hit the top of the net while spiking, the ball will most definitely fly outside of the field at the speed of light. So, make sure to always look above the net while you are spiking.

Bad Camera Positioning

Bad camera positioning leads to an easy out

No matter how well you jump, time, and position before spiking the ball, if you don’t aim properly, it will get blocked or sent into the stands. With that in mind, always try to predict where the ball is going so that you can position and aim before you make the jump.

And with that, our guide on how to spike in Haikyuu Legends comes to a conclusion. If you want to get yourself some freebies and potentially get one of the best styles for spiking right away, check out our Haikyuu Legends codes.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy