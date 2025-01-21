Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A player serving in Haikyuu Legends
Image by Escapist
Category:
Guides

Ultimate Haikyuu Legends Tier List (January 2025)

Bokuto and Oikawa are OP!
Image of Matija Stojković
Matija Stojković
|

Published: Jan 21, 2025 10:57 am

Styles in Haikyuu Legends very closely match the playstyles of characters from Haikyu. And just like in the fictional world, teamwork makes the dream work. However, with some styles in Haikyuu Legends, you can consistently claim the MVP title. Find out which styles are the best to carry your team to victory with our Haikyuu Legends Tier List below.

Recommended Videos

Haikyuu Legends Tier List

A tier list of all styles in Haikyuu Legends made via TierMaker
Image via TierMaker
TierStyles
SBokuto, Oikawa
AKageyama, Ushijima, Kuroo, Yaku
BAzumane, Sawamura, Yamamoto, Kozume
CTsukishima, Nishinoya, Ohira, Iwaizumi, Sugawara, Hinata, Tanaka
DKita, Yamaguchi, Haiba

The above tier list ranks all styles in Haikyuu Legends from best to worst, depending on their overall strength. There are very few all-around good styles in HL. Most styles are suited only for a specific playstyle. You can read about the best styles for each position a bit further in the guide.

Best Styles for Blocking, Serving, Setting, Receiving, and Spiking

Playing scrims and teaming up with your friends is a lot more fun if you have a style that synergizes with the rest of your team. So, here are the best styles for each of the most popular positions in Haikyuu Legends:

  • Blocking: Bokuto, Oikawa, Ushijima, Yaku, Kageyama
  • Serving: Oikawa, Bokuto, Kageyama, Kuroo, Azumane
  • Setting: Kageyama, Oikawa, Kozume, Sawamura, Tsukishima
  • Receiving: Nishinoya, Yamamoto, Sawamura, Kozume, Kita
  • Spiking: Bokuto, Ushijima, Kuroo, Iwaizumi, Tsukishima

Haikyuu Legends Style List

Below is a complete list of all styles and their stats in Haikyuu Legends. Styles are split up based on their Rarity. Also, their strengths are bolded so as to highlight them.

Godly Styles

StyleBlockBumpDiveJumpServeSetSpeedSpike
Bokuto style from Haikyuu Legends10741093310
Kageyama style from Haikyuu Legends948991074
Oikawa style from Haikyuu Legends9451010954

Legendary Styles

StyleBlockBumpDiveJumpServeSetSpeedSpike
Ushijima style from Haikyuu Legends9471054510
Azumane style from Haikyuu Legends55579238
Kuroo style from Haikyuu Legends974109418
Yaku style from Haikyuu Legends
9681015103
Yamamoto style from Haikyuu Legends510952357
Kozume style from Haikyuu Legends56971953
Sawamura style from Haikyuu Legends579517103

Rare Styles

StyleBlockBumpDiveJumpServeSetSpeedSpike
Iwaizumi style from Haikyuu Legends53475557
Ohira style from Haikyuu Legends57476454
Nishinoya style from Haikyuu Legends5101051373
Tsukishima style from Haikyuu Legends824105735

Common Styles

StyleBlockBumpDiveJumpServeSetSpeedSpike
Yamaguchi style from Haikyuu Legends56567253
Haiba style from Haikyuu Legends65471532
Sugawara style from Haikyuu Legends53455756
Hinata style from Haikyuu Legends55555555
Kita style from Haikyuu Legends56653364
Tanaka style from Haikyuu Legends55455337

And that concludes our Haikyuu Legends Tier List. If you want to claim some free Lucky spins and get yourself one of the best styles right away, then check out our Haikyuu Legends codes.

Post Tag:
guides
Roblox
roblox guides
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Matija Stojković
Matija Stojković
Matija strives to be at the tippity-top in every game he plays. Whether it's an MMO, such as Throne and Liberty, an action RPG like Path of Exile, or Roblox titles, the only thing that matters to him is becoming the best. For that reason, he spends countless hours developing builds and rotations while figuring out how to manipulate in-game mechanics to his advantage. On Roblox, his favorite experiences are Peroxide, Blox Fruits, and last but not least, Type Soul. In his spare time, he watches anime and tries to look cool in front of his mirror while playing his favorite tunes on an electric guitar.
twitter facebook