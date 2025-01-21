Ultimate Haikyuu Legends Tier List (January 2025)

Styles in Haikyuu Legends very closely match the playstyles of characters from Haikyu. And just like in the fictional world, teamwork makes the dream work. However, with some styles in Haikyuu Legends, you can consistently claim the MVP title. Find out which styles are the best to carry your team to victory with our Haikyuu Legends Tier List below.

Haikyuu Legends Tier List

Tier Styles S Bokuto, Oikawa A Kageyama, Ushijima, Kuroo, Yaku B Azumane, Sawamura, Yamamoto, Kozume C Tsukishima, Nishinoya, Ohira, Iwaizumi, Sugawara, Hinata, Tanaka D Kita, Yamaguchi, Haiba

The above tier list ranks all styles in Haikyuu Legends from best to worst, depending on their overall strength. There are very few all-around good styles in HL. Most styles are suited only for a specific playstyle. You can read about the best styles for each position a bit further in the guide.

Best Styles for Blocking, Serving, Setting, Receiving, and Spiking

Playing scrims and teaming up with your friends is a lot more fun if you have a style that synergizes with the rest of your team. So, here are the best styles for each of the most popular positions in Haikyuu Legends:

Blocking : Bokuto, Oikawa, Ushijima, Yaku, Kageyama

: Bokuto, Oikawa, Ushijima, Yaku, Kageyama Serving : Oikawa, Bokuto, Kageyama, Kuroo, Azumane

: Oikawa, Bokuto, Kageyama, Kuroo, Azumane Setting : Kageyama, Oikawa, Kozume, Sawamura, Tsukishima

: Kageyama, Oikawa, Kozume, Sawamura, Tsukishima Receiving : Nishinoya, Yamamoto, Sawamura, Kozume, Kita

: Nishinoya, Yamamoto, Sawamura, Kozume, Kita Spiking: Bokuto, Ushijima, Kuroo, Iwaizumi, Tsukishima

Haikyuu Legends Style List

Below is a complete list of all styles and their stats in Haikyuu Legends. Styles are split up based on their Rarity. Also, their strengths are bolded so as to highlight them.

Godly Styles

Style Block Bump Dive Jump Serve Set Speed Spike 10 7 4 10 9 3 3 10 9 4 8 9 9 10 7 4 9 4 5 10 10 9 5 4

Legendary Styles

Style Block Bump Dive Jump Serve Set Speed Spike 9 4 7 10 5 4 5 10 5 5 5 7 9 2 3 8 9 7 4 10 9 4 1 8 9 6 8 10 1 5 10 3 5 10 9 5 2 3 5 7 5 6 9 7 1 9 5 3 5 7 9 5 1 7 10 3

Rare Styles

Style Block Bump Dive Jump Serve Set Speed Spike 5 3 4 7 5 5 5 7 5 7 4 7 6 4 5 4 5 10 10 5 1 3 7 3 8 2 4 10 5 7 3 5

Common Styles

Style Block Bump Dive Jump Serve Set Speed Spike 5 6 5 6 7 2 5 3 6 5 4 7 1 5 3 2 5 3 4 5 5 7 5 6 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 6 6 5 3 3 6 4 5 5 4 5 5 3 3 7

And that concludes our Haikyuu Legends Tier List. If you want to claim some free Lucky spins and get yourself one of the best styles right away, then check out our Haikyuu Legends codes.

