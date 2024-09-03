How To Steal Ion Capacitator Charge in Star Wars Outlaws

The Ion Capacitator Charge is an expert key part that you need to unlock Concussive Smoke in Star Wars Outlaws. If you wish to steal this item unnoticed by Imperial troopers, you can follow this handy guide.

Where To Get Ion Capacitator Charge in Star Wars Outlaws

You can obtain the Ion Capacitator Charge in Star Wars Outlaws from a small Imperial outpost in the Boulder Forest of Toshara. This zone is located west of Mirogana City, and southwest of a big military base at the corner of the map. You can find a group of troopers guarding this restricted area.

Unlike some main missions, you can technically open fire and force your way inside. However, that will put a wanted mark on your head, and that can get troublesome since you will be chased around by the Empire. The best way to obtain this expert key part is to use stealth and take down the guards one by one.

You need to approach this base from the south side, where you will see some platforms you can jump on. If you try to reach this area from the east side you must deal with two groups of patrolling troopers.

The biggest threat is the patrolling officer who walks around the building. The Ion Capacitator Charge is located inside a treasure chest in a room underneath this base. So, you need to take out the officer and the two guards.

First, get close to the outpost and then stand on the east side of the building. Wait for the officer to pass by and sneak up behind him to knock him out. Once that’s done, you can just take down the guard on each side.

Strangely, the troopers won’t notice even if you attack one of them so you can easily take them down with stealth. However, make sure that another group of soldiers that patrol on the dirt path is not near, or you will get attacked.

Once the area is safe, you can head inside and go down the ladder. You will find the treasure chest containing the Ion Capacitator Charge. To escape the restricted area, use the south path again since you still need to avoid the remaining troopers that guard the outpost.

If you have 10 Durasteel and four Accu-Accelerators, you can unlock the Concussive Smoke ability under the Slicer expert skill. This will upgrade your Smoke Bombs so they will stagger enemies in the blast zone for two seconds.

