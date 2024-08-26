How To Claim Pre-Order, Ultimate Edition Bonuses in Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws has many versions each with unique bonuses alongside loot that can be obtained simply for pre-ordering the game. Whatever content you have access to here’s what you need to know so you can unlock it.

How To Claim Ultimate Edition Bonuses in Star Wars Outlaws

To claim your version exclusive bonuses in Star Wars Outlaws you must collect them from the storage chest on the Trailblazer, your ship. That means you must have gained access to your ship before you can collect them.

You get access to the Trailblazer shortly after the opening sequence for Star Wars Outlaws so the wait shouldn’t be too long. Once you can walk freely on your ship the storage chest can be found in the cargo hold where the large door opens up at the back of the ship. Simply approach it and open it to find your bonuses inside.

Here’s a look at the bonuses that can be found inside of the storage chest:

Sabacc Shark Bundle

Rogue Infiltrator Bundle

Kessel Runner Bonus Pack

Weapon skins exclusive to these bundles can be equipped at the Workbench on board the Trailblazer, while vehicle skins must be equipped at their specific vendors.

How To Claim Pre-Order Bonuses For Star Wars Outlaws

You can claim your Pre-Order bonuses from the storage chest on board the Trailblazer as directed above, but they must be equipped at different locations.

The Kessel Runner Speeder skin must be applied at a Speeder mechanic location, and similarly, the Trailblazer skin can only be used at a ship mechanic.

How To Unlock Jabba’s Gambit Season Pass Mission in Star Wars Outlaws

To start the Jabba’s Gambit mission in Star Wars Outlaws you must first have progressed far enough into the story to be assembling a crew and have the ability to travel to Tattooine.

Once you’re on Tattooine, follow the main story until you’ve met Jabba The Hutt. Once you gain his respect you’ll be awarded the mission Jabba’s Gambit. You can start this mission as you would any other by tracking it in the Journal and heading to the starting location.

That’s all of the bonus content you can get with the different versions of Star Wars Outlaws and how to unlock it.

