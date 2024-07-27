Fallout London is a fantastic expansion for Fallout 4 and almost a new game in its own right. But while it’s a blast to play, it’s not so big on tutorials. So if you’re wondering how to turn on and use the torch in Fallout London, here’s what to do.

How To Turn on Fallout London’s Torch

To turn on Fallout London’s torch, you need to hold down the Pip-Boy/Attaboy button or key, which is “Tab” on the keyboard and “B” on an Xbox controller. Tapping the button brings up your Attaboy, the game’s Pip-Boy analogue, and holding it down activates your torch. To turn off the torch, just hold down the same button.

Where To Get the Torch

If you don’t yet have a torch, don’t worry: Fallout London won’t let you proceed without it. After you hear people talking behind a sealed metal door, the power will go out. Then, the game will point you towards the torch, which is on the left near a pair of sealed doors and a body. Pick up the torch and the doors will unseal, letting you progress.

Using the torch will, as you might expect, light up darker areas. The snag is that it may also impact your stealth, so if you’re sneaking around you should probably turn it off. Another alternative is to change the game’s brightness level, which may be cheating, but Fallout London won’t ding you for it.

And if you’re wondering where the torch was in previous Fallout games, don’t worry, you didn’t miss it. In Fallout 3, 4, New Vegas, and 76, it was built into your Pip-Boy. It’s only Fallout London that makes the torch a separate item, and it makes sense since you’re not wearing your Attaboy on your wrist.

So the way to turn on and use the torch in Fallout London is to hold down the “Tab” key or the “B” button on your joypad; holding down the same button will turn it off. And if you want the game to look its best, here’s how to change video resolution in Fallout London.

Fallout: London is now available to play on PC.

