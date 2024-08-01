How to Unlock and Use the Modular Assault Rig in MW3

Whether you just want to stock up on ammo or you want to complete challenges, it helps to have the Modular Assault Rig in Modern Warfare 3. In this guide, we’ll outline how you can unlock the rig and use the perk.

How to Use the Modular Assault Rig Perk in MW3

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The Modular Assault Rig perk can be equipped in the best slot of your loadouts. Although some challenges might refer to this rig as a perk, it isn’t technically part of the three main perk slots. So if you’re searching in those categories, you won’t find it. This rig has to be applied as a vest and that means you can lose some loadout features in the process. Some vests take away more than others and the Modular Assault is relaxed in that regard.

Once you have it equipped, you will want to run over enemy corpses to make use of the perk. The Modular Assault Rig starts players with maximum ammo for all primary weapons and pistols, which is passive. Then it also allows lethals to be resupplied when running over enemy bodies. That’s where the real perk activation comes into play when to make challenges easier.

Before you can utilize the rig, though, it needs to be unlocked for us first.

How to Unlock the Modular Assault Rig in Modern Warfare 3

Select the Modular Assault Rig in the Armory Unlock menu and complete daily challenges to unlock it. If you run out of daily challenges to complete, any wins you earn in public matches will also count toward unlocking the rig. Once you earn enough points, you can equip it in any loadouts.

This vest was introduced to MW3 in season 3 of the game with one of the initial content drops. So the Armory Unlock system is the only way to earn it now.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

