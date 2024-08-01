What the Breacher Drone Is in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) & How to Use It

There are all kinds of challenges in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and that includes getting kills with Breacher Drones. To help you get to your next task, this guide will cover what drones are and how you can use them in your next match.

What are Breacher Drones in MW3?

Breacher Drones are a type of lethal equipment that you send toward enemy players. When you take out the drone, the propellers start moving as you hold the base of it. From there, you can choose the trajectory of the lethal and let it fly. Instead of a full-blown toss, the drone will glide toward its target and explode on impact. It’s a great way to send explosives at another player without needing to expose yourself for too long in the process.

At first glance, they sound like a piece of equipment that you would find in the Field Upgrades section of the armory. But they are really a glorified explosive that you can toss with a proximity explosive. As long as you have the item unlocked, you’ll find it like any other explosive for your loadouts.

How to Use the Breacher Drone in Modern Warfare 3

You can unlock the Breacher Drone by completing challenges for the Armory Unlock system. This drone was available in the base game and is also on the main track for level progression. But you can also speed up the process by earning wins in public matches or completing daily challenges.

After you have the drone, you can equip it in the lethal slot of your loadouts. Then you can load into any match and use your standard lethal button to deploy the drone and launch it at an enemy player. Before you know it, the drone kills are complete and you can move on to your next challenge like Tac Stance eliminations.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

