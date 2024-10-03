How to Unlock Every Trick ‘r Treat: Candy Hunt Event Reward in MW3 & Warzone

The latest update to The Haunting in Call Of Duty includes a new event featuring a free Blueprint and Operator Skin. Here’s how to unlock every Trick ‘r Treat: Candy Hunt Event Reward in Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone.

How to Unlock Candy in MW3 & Warzone

The Trick ‘r Treat Candy Hunt Event features Candy as a new collectible. This item can be found in matches of MW3 Multiplayer, Modern Warfare Zombies, and Warzone. To progress through the event, players will need to get enough Candy to progress through four sets of King Sized Treat Challenges, each requiring 1,500 Candy for a total of 6,000 needed.

Candy spawns in piles throughout various modes in MW3 and Warzone. Players will notice piles of candy called “Treats”, which award more candy the larger the item appears. While candy can be awarded through tiers of the event’s challenges, players will need to find candy in matches to progress said challenges in the first place. Here’s how to get candy to spawn in every mode:

Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer: Kill Enemy Operators

Modern Warfare Zombies: Kill Zombies, Special Zombies, Elites or Mercs

Warzone: Loot Chests

To earn candy as fast as possible, players should loot in more forgiving Warzone modes like Zombie Royale, or kill Zombies in close quarters in MWZ since candy dropped by Zombies despawns fast.

To earn Bonus candy every match, players can equip either the Sam or Sam Unmasked featured Operator Skins from the Tracer Pack: Trick ‘r Treat Sam Operator Bundle.

Every Reward in the Trick ‘r Treat: Candy Hunt Event

As mentioned above, the Trick ‘r Treat Candy Hunt Event contains several free rewards for players to unlock. These are divided into four sets of challenges. They contain new customization items, as well Tricks or Treats, which award massive candy bonuses or cheeky teasing messages like “THERE ARE OTHER MAPS BESIDES SHIPMENT”. Completing all four challenges will unlock the King Sized Treat, which is a Blood Red Riding Hood Operator Skin for Banshee inspired by the character Laura’s Halloween Costume from the movie.

Here is every Reward in the Trick ‘r Treat event and when they unlock in MW3 & Warzone.

Challenge 1 Items

Double Battle Pass XP Token – Unlocked at 300 candy

Trick or Treat – Unlocked at 600 candy

Follow the Rules or Die – Animated Emblem unlocked at 900 candy

Trick or Treat – Unlocked at 1,200 candy

Trick or Treat – Unlocked at 1,500 candy

Challenge 2 Items

Trick or Treat – Unlocked at 300 candy

Give Me Candy – Large Decal for weapons unlocked at 600 candy

Trick or Treat – Unlocked at 900 candy

Halloween Spoils – Static Camo unlocked at 1,200 candy

Trick or Treat – Unlocked at 1,500 candy

Challenge 3 Items

Jack-o’-lantern – Weapon Charm unlocked at 300 candy

Trick or Treat – Unlocked at 600 candy

Double Weapon XP Token – Unlocked at 900 candy

Trick or Treat – Unlocked at 1,200 candy

Trick or Treat – Unlocked at 1,500 candy

Challenge 4 Items

Trick or Treat – Unlocked at 250 candy

Battle Pass Tier Skip – Unlocked at 500 candy

Trick or Treat – Unlocked at 750 candy

Trick ‘r Treat – Loading Screen unlocked at 1,000 candy

Hollie-Ho Chocolate Bar – Weapon Blueprint for Gutter Knife unlocked at 1,250 candy.

