How To Unlock New Weapons In Dynasty Warriors: Origins

While earlier installments of Dynasty Warriors had the player assume the mantle of dozens of characters, each with their own unique weapon, Dynasty Warriors: Origins only lets you play as a single character who can unlock more weapons as the game progresses. Here’s how to unlock each weapon.

Where To Find New Weapons In Dynasty Warriors: Origins

In earlier Dynasty Warriors games, weapons were associated with iconic characters and each character had a unique move set suited for each weapon. While you can play as other characters briefly in Dynasty Warriors: Origins, the game opts to simplify things by having you play as one character who swaps between weapons whenever they want.

While you’ll begin the game with just a sword, as you complete more missions, you’ll be granted more weapons to add to your arsenal. The catch is that you must defeat specific enemy officers to get them. You should be able to earn all nine weapons before the end of Chapter 3, but the specifics may vary depending on which enemy officers you defeat. If you want to make sure that you acquire each weapon at the earliest possible moment, here’s a list of when and how I acquired each of the main weapons in the game:

Sword – Your default weapon.

– Your default weapon. Spear – Complete the Battle of Guangyang in Chapter 1. You’ll have to purchase it to progress in the story.

– Complete the Battle of Guangyang in Chapter 1. You’ll have to purchase it to progress in the story. Gauntlets – In the Battle of Guangzong in Chapter 1. Defeat Zhou Cang.

– In the Battle of Guangzong in Chapter 1. Defeat Zhou Cang. Wheels – In the Suppression of You Province in Chapter 2. Defeat Zhang Ju.

– In the Suppression of You Province in Chapter 2. Defeat Zhang Ju. Podao – In the Subjugation of the White Wave Bandits in Chapter 2. Numerous officers carry the weapon, so find and defeat one of them to earn it.

– In the Subjugation of the White Wave Bandits in Chapter 2. Numerous officers carry the weapon, so find and defeat one of them to earn it. Staff – In the Assassination of Dong Zhuo in Chapter 2. In the chaos of the level, you’ll find one officer in a treasure chamber that has a secret passage. Defeat him to earn it.

– In the Assassination of Dong Zhuo in Chapter 2. In the chaos of the level, you’ll find one officer in a treasure chamber that has a secret passage. Defeat him to earn it. Twin Pike – In the Battle of Hulao Gate in Chapter 2. Defeat Zhang Liao.

– In the Battle of Hulao Gate in Chapter 2. Defeat Zhang Liao. Lance – In the Battle of Xu Province. Given that you can side with Cao Cao or Liu Bei in this battle, you’ll have to defeat an officer on the opposing side carrying the weapon to unlock it.

– In the Battle of Xu Province. Given that you can side with Cao Cao or Liu Bei in this battle, you’ll have to defeat an officer on the opposing side carrying the weapon to unlock it. Crescent Blade – You’ll unlock the Crescent Blade somewhere in Chapter 3 after siding with a particular faction. Given that the missions branch at this point, it’s hard to say definitely which mission will earn you this weapon, but you will earn it before completing the chapter.

There is a final weapon – the halberd – that you can unlock, but earning it is no small feat. If you want to earn this weapon, once you beat the campaign, you’ll have to defeat Lu Bu at the Battle of Hulao Gate. It’s tough, but you’ll earn what would easily be considered the best weapon in the game.

And that’s how to unlock each weapon in Dynasty Warriors: Origins.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins is now available on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

