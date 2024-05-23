The ACR 6.8 is far and away the best weapon you can use in the early stages of XDefiant. However, unlike other weapons in XDefiant, you don’t unlock the ACR 6.8 straight from the start. Here’s how to unlock the ACR 6.8 in XDefiant.

Unlocking the ACR 6.8 in XDefiant

To unlock the ACR 6.8 in XDefiant, you need to earn 10 Longshot Kills using assault rifles. This challenge is found within the “Challenges” tab on the main menu. Then, in the “Base” section of the Challenges menu, you can find a box labeled “ACR 6.8,” which is where you can see the task for 10 Longshot Kills.

The challenge for the ACR 6.8 in XDefiant. Screenshot by The Escapist

While 10 Longshots might seem like a simple task, actually getting them is another story. Thanks to the lower aim assist and different Faction abilities in XDefiant, getting kills at longer ranges is much tougher than you might expect. Enemies using the Libertad Faction can heal themselves mid-fight, and shooting from farther away means your opponents have more time to take cover and heal.

In any case, once you get 10 Longshot Kills with an assault rifle, you’ll successfully unlock the ACR 6.8 for use in XDefiant. Just head to the Loadouts menu and view assault rifles, and you’ll be able to select it from the list of weapons.

How to Get Longshot Kills in XDefiant

My suggestion to get more Longshot Kills is to go into a match of Domination, as you can control the spawns easiest in this game mode. Next, you want to ensure you’re playing a larger map, as that leaves more room to get Longshots.

From there, post up in a spot that covers a large distance and aims at a high-traffic area where enemies are likely to come through. If your team holds the A and B flag, for example, you want to position yourself to look at the C flag and catch enemies as they’re coming off spawn.

You’ll know you secured a Longshot Kill if a blue banner appears on your screen after a kill. This banner is labeled with “Longshot Kill,” so you should know every time you secure a Longshot. As for the distance required to get a Longshot Kill, it’s currently unclear how far an enemy needs to be from you for it to be considered a Longshot. However, roughly 30-40 meters is a solid bet.

Longshots are about patience, so make sure you’re posted up in a safe spot where enemies are going to flood through. Then, you just have to hit your shots.

And that’s how to unlock the ACR 6.8 in XDefiant.

XDefiant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

