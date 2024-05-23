How to Unlock the MP7 in XDefiant

In the early days of XDefiant, one submachine gun has been dominating the majority of matches. If you haven’t noticed the kill feed yet, the MP7 has been running rampant through XDefiant ever since the game launched.

This comes as no surprise, as the MP7 is far and away the best SMG in the game and can even outgun assault rifles at longer ranges. However, the MP7 isn’t unlocked by default in XDefiant, so you’ll need to complete a specific challenge to start using it.

Unlocking the MP7 in XDefiant

If a gun isn’t unlocked by default in XDefiant, you have to complete a challenge to gain access to it. This works the same for weapons like the ACR 6.8.

You can see all of the weapon and equipment challenges by going to the main menu and selecting the “Challenges” box, located directly underneath the large “Play” button. In the Challenges menu, scroll over to the “Base” section, and you will see all of the weapon challenges in XDefiant.

To unlock the MP7, you need to complete the following challenge from this menu:

Get 20 SMG Point Blank Kills

The challenge to unlock the MP7. Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you get the required number of Point Blank Kills, the MP7 immediately unlocks for you in the Loadouts menu, and you can begin using it in matches. If you’re confused as to what a Point Blank Kill is, I went over the best way to earn them in a previous guide. However, to sum up, a Point Blank Kill is when you kill an enemy at close range (less than five meters away). So you must get 20 of those kills with an SMG to unlock the MP7.

And that’s the entire unlock process for the MP7 in XDefiant. It’s fairly straightforward, but 20 Point Blank Kills could take a few matches to complete.

