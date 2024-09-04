How To Unlock Ultra Edition, Pre-Order Bonuses in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

If you’ve got extra looks in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 then you’ll want to show them off, especially if you’ve spent the money on the game’s Ultra Edition. Here’s how you can equip your version-exclusive new cosmetic loot.

How To Claim Your Ultra Edition Bonuses in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

To claim your Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Ultra Edition bonuses you simply need to visit the armory and equip your loot. Here’s a step-by-step guide to what that looks like.

Complete the tutorial mission Visit the Armouring Hall on the Battle Barge Choose the Heavy class Press Edit Armour from the bottom of the screen Choose the DLC tab Select your Ultramarines Champion Armour Set Head back to the Heavy menu and choose the Heavy Bolter Select Appearance and pick the Ultramarines Champion skin for the weapon

That’s all that you need to do! Now you’re ready to head into Operations of PVP with a slick new look to show off the Ultra Edition of Space Marine 2.

Since you will have access to the Season Pass for purchasing this version of the game expect to see more armor made available through this method as seasons progress. These upcoming cosmetics most likely won’t be for the heavy, so make sure you’re looking in the correct class to find what you’ve received.

How To Claim Your Pre-Order Bonus in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Since the Macragge’s Chosen DLC pre-order bonus for Space Marine 2 is just more alternate appearances for weapons you should be able to find and equip them using the method above. The only difference is in this case you’ll want to pick the right class and weapon.

Macragge’s Chosen provides new looks for the Chainsword, Bolt Rife, and a unique pauldron with a Crux Terminatus design. These can all be equipped using the Armouring Hall on the Battle Barge.

If you are currently on the Battle Barge you can fast travel to the Armouring Hall by pressing select on controller and choosing the location.

