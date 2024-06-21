How to Use the Furnace Visage in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

All of the Furnace Golems in Elden Ring drop an item called a Furnace Visage, but you likely won’t be able to use it right away. Here’s how to use the Furnace Visage in Elden Ring.

Recommended Videos

What is the Furnace Visage Used for in Elden Ring?

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The Furnace Visage is a rare crafting material that is used to craft Hefty Furnace Pots, which make killing Furnace Golems a breeze. Like all of the craftable items in the game, you need a recipe before you can use these materials. Without it, you won’t find the option to use it in the crafting section. The Greater Potentate’s Cookbook [2] is the recipe book that contains the Hefty Furnace Pots. Luckily, you can find this cookbook under the bridge to Castle Ensis, which is early into the Gravesite Plains. If you can’t see the map yet, be sure to grab the Gravesite Plains map fragment near the Scorched Ruins to make the trip easier.

After you have the cookbook unlocked, you can start collecting and using the Furnace Visage items. But it’s going to take more than just a single mask to make a Hefty Furnace Pot. It’s no surprise that a giant nuke based on Messmer’s fire would require a few ingredients. All of the necessary ingredients are found in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, so you can at least find them as you explore. Below, you can find the full recipe to make the throwables.

How to Make the Hefty Furnace Pot Recipe in Elden Ring

Furnace Visage – Found by killing Fire Golems or as treasure items.

– Found by killing Fire Golems or as treasure items. Ember of Messmer – Found in the Scadu Atlus region, reachable after Castle Ensis.

– Found in the Scadu Atlus region, reachable after Castle Ensis. Redflesh Mushroom – Red mushrooms found in forested regions in the wild.

– Red mushrooms found in forested regions in the wild. Hefty Cracked Pot – The earliest one can be found in the Scorched Ruins.

Each Furnace Golem in the Land of Shadow will drop a visage, but it’s not the only way to get them. Some ruins around the map, such as the ones below the Shadow Keep, can contain the item as a pickup. So you have a couple of options if you want to stock up on explosives with Messmer’s flame.

Elden Ring is available now on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy