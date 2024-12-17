How To View Your 2024 Snap Recap In Snapchat

When it comes to reflecting on the year ahead, more and more apps are willing to lend a helping hand. If you want to reflect on your year on Snapchat, the new 2024 Snap Recap feature can make it happen.

What Is a Snap Recap?

If you don’t recall getting a look back at your Snapchat history last year, that’s because Snap Recap is a new feature in 2024.

Similar to Spotify Wrapped and the Twitch 2024 recap, Snap Recap takes all your collected data from the year and turns it into a fun overview for your enjoyment (and occasional shame). However, the Snap recap doesn’t really break down stats in the same way. Instead, it seems to randomly pick a snap to feature from each month of the year. Rather than be treated to how many Snaps you sent or other horrifying stats, the 2024 Snap Recap simply reflects back on your year.

If you hang out long enough, the 2024 Snap Recap will roll right into other Memories features, including flashbacks from the same date in previous years, letting you look further back on life events you documented in an allegedly temporary fashion.

How To View Your 2024 Snapchat Snap Recap

Your 2024 Snap Recap is automatically generated, making it pretty easy to access. From the main camera page, swipe up like you would to access the Memories feature. Make sure not to hold down or hit the camera shutter button, as that will take a photo or start a video.

When you swipe up and open the Memories menu, you should see Your 2024 Snap Recap as a highlighted video. It was the first thing on the screen for me, so quite easy to spot.

Tap on the 2024 Snap Recap icon anywhere but the little blue share icon, and you’ll be able to view the recap. After a quick cover page, you’ll see the featured snaps that Snapchat has chosen for you, one for every month of 2024.

The Snap Recap selected photos and videos will scroll through automatically, though it does take some time. You can tap the screen to move faster if you don’t need to linger on some of those past snaps about Psyduck-themed Ibuprofen bottles.

You can save, edit, or send your 2024 Snap Recap just like you would any other Snap. It can also be posted to your stories if you want to share it with the world. Like other Snaps, it will remain private unless you choose to share it.

Why Don’t I Have a Snapchat Recap?

If you aren’t seeing a 2024 Snap Recap, there are a few possible reasons for this. According to Snapchat Support, the Snap Recaps are rolling out slowly. It’s possible yours just hasn’t been generated just yet.

Snapchat also notes that “a few factors go into whether a Snapchatter will receive a Snapchat recap.” They don’t list every one of these factors, but the number of saved Snaps is one example they provide. If you haven’t been using Snapchat regularly or aren’t often sending photos or videos, that’s another possible reason why you might not have a recap.

Unfortunately, if you don’t have a 2024 Snapchat Recap even after giving it some time for the rollout, Support notes that you cannot request to have one created.

