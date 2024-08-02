How to Visit Davy Jones’ Locker in Fortnite

The final set of Pirate Code challenges in Fortnite tasks players with visiting Davy Jones’ Locker, and it’s much easier to get there than it may seem. This guide will explain how you can reach the locker and knock the next challenge off your list.

How to Find Davy Jones’ Locker in Fortnite

Screenshot by The Escapist.

After unlocking Pirate Code Eight challenges, spawn into a match and die to visit Davy Jones’ Locker. Unlike most of the quests in the game, there are no star markers on the map that mark where you need to go. Any time vague quests make their way into the game, there is a catch or players need to do some exploring. In this case, the quest is much more of a trick. After all, reaching the infamous locker isn’t something that a living being can really pull off.

When you attempt to visit Davy Jones’ Locker, there is no new space for you to enter. The whole quest is more of a fun nod to the Pirates of the Caribbean movies. If you have access to Pirate Code Eight challenges and you die in a Fortnite Battle Royale match, the challenge will appear as completed on your screen. There is no additional mechanic or point of interest on the map that you need to track down. It’s really just a free way to get more XP and to move a step closer to your Jack’s Ship Glider.

If you don’t have the Pirate Code Eight challenges unlocked, then you may have some work to do before reaching the locker. The Cursed Sails event has eight separate codes to complete and all have their own challenges. Before you can reach a higher code, players need to complete at least four quests in the previous code, such as using a Ship in a Bottle. So if you are still on Pirate Code Seven, the Davy Jones’ Locker quest won’t track.

And that’s all there is to reaching the infamous locker. Just don’t try it out in a match where you have some decent loot.

Fortnite is available now on multiple platforms.

