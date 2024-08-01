How to Get and Use a Ship in a Bottle in Fortnite

Captain Jack Sparrow brought plenty of new items to Fortnite and if you want to complete all of the Pirate Code, you need a Ship in a Bottle. This guide will cover how you can find one of these rare items and how it works once you decide to make use of it.

How to Get a Ship in a Bottle in Fortnite

To find a Ship in a Botte, open buried chests using a treasure map or purchase them from Jack Sparrow. The infamous pirate captain can be found south of Grand Glacier on the shoreline near a cave. You can use gold bars to purchase the Mythic ship item if no one else has been there. Furthermore, you can search the pirate chests in the immediate area for an even better chance of finding a bottle. This is the best area to get one of the bottles early in the match but it will also be full of enemy players.

Your other option is to search for buried treasure around the map. Any time you open a standard chest or you loot the treasure around the Shipwreck Shallows POI, there is a chance for a Buried Treasure Map. Simply follow the dotted line with the map in your hand and then use your pickaxe on the spot marked with an X in red.

There is a high chance for one of the Buried Treasure chests to have pirate items, like the Ship in a Bottle. However, it’s still a Mythic item and it won’t always be a guaranteed reward.

How to Use the Ship in a Bottle in Fortnite

With a Ship in a Bottle equipped, you can throw it on the ground to instantly summon a massive ghost ship. This ship will sail forward as you stand at the top of the main mast to destroy most structures in its path or deal damage to enemies coming toward you. It’s a great way to zone teams or break any defenses that are holding you back.

But remember that this item only lasts for a few seconds. Once you throw the bottle down, your attack is over in mere moments and the item is gone. So use it wisely or the ghost ship goes to waste.

Fortnite is available now on multiple platforms.

