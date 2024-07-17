I Parry Everything Anime: Where to Watch, Confirmed

The best offense is a good defense, and Noor, a man whose goal is to become an adventurer, takes that to heart in the new anime I Parry Everything. If you want to see just how Noor will parry his way to the top, then we can tell you where to watch I Parry Everything.

Where to Watch I Parry Everything Online

The anime series I Parry Everything can be streamed on HIDIVE, an anime-specific streaming service that was launched in 2017. This streaming website features a monthly subscription service, with fans either paying $5.99 for a month or $59.99 for a year.

HIDIVE has a vast library of anime to watch and a lot of exclusives that you will not be able to watch anywhere else, including I Parry Everything. This streaming website is also currently one of the cheaper subscriptions. Compared to Crunchyroll’s lowest subscription option at $7.99, the subscription for HIDIVE looks like a steal. You can even see its entire library without having to pay for a subscription first, making it easy to decide if it’s worth the price.

I Parry Everything is a new adventure anime that follows the story of Noor, who wants to become an adventurer like in the stories his late father told him. However, after attending the school for every class you can think of, including warrior, mage, and cleric, Noor is unable to learn any skills sans one – to parry. Instead of a “jack of all trades,” he is a master of one, but with this skill, he will be able to parry anything and anyone who gets in his way.

And that’s where to watch I Parry Everything. If you don’t want to wait for each episode to drop to find out what happens next, then check out where to read the I Parry Everything manga.

