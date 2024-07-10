Where to Watch RWBY, Confirmed

Fans were shocked in May 2024 when the multimedia production company Rooster Teeth announced it was shutting down. This led to questions as to where RWBY, the company’s beloved animated series, would be available to legally watch online.

Where Can You Watch RWBY?

Image via Viz Media

In terms of streaming options, Crunchyroll still has the Japanese-produced spinoff series RWBY: Ice Queendom available to stream on its digital platform. While Crunchyroll and Prime Video have maintained the landing pages for the main RWBY series, none of the episodes are currently available to stream on either platform at no additional cost. Unfortunately, this issue also extends to digital storefronts, including places like Fandango at Home, formerly VUDU, which has the series’ individual volumes’ landing pages, but the episodes unavailable to purchase or rent.

Fortunately, physical media options to own RWBY on home video remain a viable option for those willing to shell out for the individual volumes. Each of the main series’ nine volumes are still available for purchase through online storefronts like Amazon. This availability extends to RWBY: Ice Queendom and the two-part crossover movie Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen. These home video releases are largely in the Blu-ray format, though both of the Justice League x RWBY movies also received a physical 4K UHD format home video release.

The future of RWBY, like many other projects that originated at Rooster Teeth, remains uncertain, though on more solid ground than many of its contemporaries after Rooster Teeth’s closure. Since the end of Rooster Teeth, RWBY has been acquired by VIZ Media, the publishers of the various RWBY manga titles that have surfaced since 2017. Though VIZ Media’s larger, long-term plans for RWBY remain unclear, especially its streaming future, at least RWBY has found ownership elsewhere while its physical home video releases are currently readily available for purchase.

