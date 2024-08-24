Image Credit: Bethesda
Noor readies his sword
Anime & Manga

I Parry Everything Episode 9 Release Date Confirmed

Image of Jason Coles
Jason Coles
|

Published: Aug 24, 2024 03:55 pm

Wait, don’t parry the I Parry Everything episode 9 release date because otherwise it’ll be tossed aside and could end up hitting someone else, and that’d be terrible. Instead, just read this article and you’ll find the information you need to be able to tune in when you need to.

When Is the I Parry Everything Episode 9 Release Date?

The I Parry Everything episode 9 release date is August 29th. We’ve said this pretty much every week, but Noor is a beautiful himbo, and this series has been a delight to watch every single week. Sure, it leans into the darkness a bit here and there, but it’s mostly about Noor just being kind of stoked to be out and about and living his dream, and that’s a hard thing to be upset about. Plus, it has both dragons and dungeons, and that’s always nice.

What Happened In I Parry Everything Episode 8?

We kick things off with a mix of backstory, namely that the King has had some trouble with the people who sent the dragon because they want the dungeon, and some scenes of the dragon just being absolutely enormous. Noor reckons he can help though, and thanks to the sheer size of the lad (and some quick thinking from Lynne and Ines), he gets yeeted away at an absurd speed, ready to help out in the battle at the capital.

Just as the king is about to sacrifice himself, Noor appears, parries the dragon (much to the surprise of literally everyone in the entire everywhere), and knocks it straight down in one hit. The rest of the episode has the dragon being generally pretty upset about the whole thing, and the capital suffering.

But we’ll have to wait for the next episode on Hidive to find out what Noor does with his new pet when I Parry Everything Episode 9 releases on August 29th.

I Parry Everything
