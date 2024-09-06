The NBA 2K series has a habit of the best version of the game being exclusively for the next gen consoles, leaving PC and older consoles with a trimmed-down version. So, is NBA 2K25 next gen on PC?

Is NBA 2K25 Next Gen on PC?

PC gamers who just want to have the full NBA 2K experience have always been left disappointed at getting the same old version as PS4 and Xbox One users. There are a lot of new graphical features and even gameplay features, such as sweat technology, that don’t make the cut for the version designed for the older consoles. Well, there’s good news. If you’re a basketball-loving PC gamer, we’ve finally got what we’ve been waiting for from 2K. NBA 2K25 will be the upgraded next gen version for PC for the first time ever. Finally, we’ll have a full graphical experience and all the features.

If you were holding off to see if the PC version of NBA 2K25 would get shafted or not, you can now make your platform choice with peace of mind. Your PC experience will be just like on the next gen consoles, although there is no cross-play with them. So, do keep that in mind if you have friends getting the console version. Cross-play will still only be between PlayStation and Xbox; PC will be on its own for now.

It’s really great to see NBA 2K25 that is available on PC as the full next gen experience. It’s looking exceptional, and with faster loading times and features like Ray Tracing, it’s already a big win for PC players.

And that’s whether NBA 2K25 is next gen on PC. And if you’re interested in more, here’s how much VC is in the game.

NBA 2K25 is available now.

