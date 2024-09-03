Is the Pokemon GO Daily Pokecoin Bounty Ticket Worth It?

A new season in Pokemon GO these days means a new opportunity to hand over your PokeCoins for a seasonal paid ticket. The Max Out season brings the Daily PokeCoin Bounty ticket in Pokemon GO—but is it worth the price?

Recommended Videos

The Daily PokeCoin Bounty Part 1 ticket is on sale now in the web store and in-game shop, but the perks don’t kick in until Tuesday, September 3 at 12 AM local time. The Part 1 ticket runs through October 2, 2024 at 11:59 PM local time. That’s roughly a month to enjoy the benefits and tick off those Timed Research tasks.

The Pokemon GO Daily PokeCoin Bounty ticket for Part 1 costs $4.99 USD (or local equivalent). You can also purchase a special ticket box from the Web store for $14.99. This bundle includes the tickets for parts 1-3 of the Daily Poke Coin Bounty event, plus 100 extra PokeCoins.

The Daily PokeCoin Bounty Part 1 Bonuses

Assuming you buy your ticket on or before the September 3 start date, you have a month to enjoy the following in-game perks:

Daily bonus Field Research task worth 20 PokeCoins

Triple XP for first catch of the day

Triple XP for first PokeStop / Gym spin of the day

Extended gift limit, up to 50 gifts per day

Ability to collect more gifts, up to 150 per day

Increased gift storage up to 40 gifts in your bag

These bonuses come with a few caveats. You’ll need to make sure you have no more than three active Field Research tasks lined up at the start of each day. Otherwise, you won’t get your bonus task and won’t be able to earn the 20 PokeCoins that day.

Daily PokeCoin Bounty Part 1 Timed Research

In addition to the monthlong bonuses, the Daily PokeCoin Bounty Part 1 ticket includes a Timed Research path. You will have to complete the tasks by October 2 to claim the rewards, which include:

200 additional bonus PokeCoins

15,000 XP

15,000 Stardust

These are pretty good rewards, but it really depends on how challenging the tasks are to complete within the timeframe. You only get your coins if you complete the path, and it will expire, so that’s important to keep in mind when considering the ticket.

The Cost Analysis – Is it Worth It?

Image via Niantic

If you buy each of the three-part tickets separately, you’re spending around $15 USD. The web store bundle costs around $15 as well, with the bonus of 100 PokeCoins thrown in. So, taking a look at this first ticket in the series, does it seem like it’s worth it? To decide, let’s break down what we know about the Part 1 ticket.

You have 30 days of chances to earn 20 PokeCoins, with a total of 600 Coins on the table. Timed Research adds 200 more, for a total of 800. And then there’s the other bonuses like extra gifts, XP, and Stardust.

Since you can buy 550 PokeCoins for $4.99 in the Pokemon GO shop, 800 plus perks initially sound like a great deal. But there are a few things to ask yourself before you buy.

Will you log in every day to claim and complete your bonus Field Research task? If you’re not playing every day, you’re losing out on the coins you’ve already paid for. Similarly, will you be able to complete the Timed Research and actually earn your 200 PokeCoins?

At the end of the day, the ticket is only going to be a good deal if you were already planning to log in to Pokemon GO every day, complete research tasks, and send some gifts while you’re at it. If you’re already doing these things and wind up spending real-life coin for PokeCurrency, the Daily PokeCoin Bounty Ticket is likely a worthwhile investment. If you’re a casual player, however, your money is probably best spent elsewhere.

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy