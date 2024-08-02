Is There a Black Myth: Wukong Demo?

Black Myth: Wukong is one of the most highly anticipated games of 2024 so naturally fans are looking for any way to get in on the action, even with a demo. Reports claim they’ve had hands-on experience with a demo for the game, and here’s what that means for you.

Is There a Public Demo for Black Myth: Wukong?

Black Myth: Wukong does not have a demo publicly available at the time of publishing. While media have had to opportunity to demo the game, there is no way for fans to try it out before release.

It’s unlikely that any public demo will be released given we’re already so close to launch and there’s been no word that any such thing is on the way. Demos are also becoming less common in gaming nowadays so it really shouldn’t be any surprise.

The silver lining here is that the fact that a media demo exists means that we’ve been able to learn a lot about the game before its launch. Several outlets have provided insight into how the game plays, what to expect, and more thanks to their experiences trying out the game. Black Myth: Wukong has had plenty of hype since its announcement, and the fact that was years ago means there’s a lot of gameplay out there to watch. This should give you plenty of ammunition to decide whether or not you’re going to pull the trigger and buy Black Myth: Wukong when it’s released.

You can pre-order Black Myth: Wukong now with the game set to release on Aug. 20, 2024. While a PC release time hasn’t yet been shared, you’ll be able to jump straight into the action at midnight local time on PlayStation 5. For Xbox gamers, sadly at the time of publishing, there’s no release date as the game has been delayed on the platform.

