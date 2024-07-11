Is There a Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 9 Release Date? Answered

Wondering where the Demon Slayer Season 4, Episode 9 release date is? You’re not the only one – otherwise, we wouldn’t be writing about it. The good news, though, is that we do have the answer, even if it might be one you won’t like.

The Demon Slayer Season 4, Episode 9 release date is non-existent because Season 4 only had eight episodes. It’s an intensely weird number of episodes, given that most anime run for anywhere between twelve and twenty-six episodes per season. There are also outliers, which just never end, but look, we can’t all be One Piece.

What’s interesting is that there’s not going to be a second part to the series, which means that there will be no more episodes in these arcs because everything’s wrapped up in them. It’s not the end of the story, though, as Season 4 only adapted Volumes 15 and 16 of the manga, meaning we’ve still got 17 through 23 to cover, which is a lot of story and a lot of fights.

Is There a Demon Slayer Season 5?

While there is a fair bit more story to tell, it won’t be done so in a season, at least not initially. Instead, there will be three films that tell the rest of the story. It’s a little odd to have an anime that’s been so popular be relegated to films, but that’s just the way it is. There’s currently no release date for any of these films, nor any idea how well they’ll split up the remaining chapters, although we’re assuming it’ll be roughly two chapters per movie, with potentially the third movie being the longest of the lot to squeeze in three.

It’s also possible that if the films do well, we’ll get an anime season adaptation of them as well, which wouldn’t be unheard of. Hopefully, fans of Demon Slayer won’t have to wait as long for the films as fans of Haikyuu have had to wait to see the best boys showing off their absurd volleyball skills. If things are really efficient, it’s possible we’ll get one film a year, meaning that things could be wrapped up in 2027, but that would require some serious get-up and go from Ufotable, and it’s got a lot going on, so we’d be surprised.

And that’s whether there is a Demon Slayer Season 4, Episode 9 has a release date.

Demon Slayer is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

