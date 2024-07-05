Is There a Farzi Season 2 Release Date?

Farzi is an amazing crime/comedy series from the mind of Shahid Kapoor, now streaming on Prime Video. The entire first season is now available for streaming – and if you haven’t already seen the Hindi series, you should definitely give it a try. But when is Season 2 of Farzi coming?

Will There Be a Farzi Season 2?

Farzi was the most watched Hindi web show of 2023, bringing in an unprecedented 37.1 million viewers. With this in mind (as well as the thrilling ending of the first season), it is no surprise that the series has been greenlit for a Season 2.

Unfortunately, things are a little more complicated when it comes to the question of an actual release date for Farzi Season 2. Fortunately, a few main players on the show have provided a few answers, according to a report from Zeezest. Shahid Kapoor (who plays main character Sunny on the show) hilariously answered a question about a Season 2 release date by explaining that it takes time to make art, while garbage is made quickly – although his statement was followed up with a funny face emoji. Additionally, another member of the cast, Raashii Khanna, (who plays Sunny’s love interest, Megha) said that filming for Season 2 might start “sometime next year.” While this doesn’t give much along the lines of an actual release window, it does give hope that Farzi Season 2 could make it to Amazon Prime by the end of 2025.

What Is Farzi About?

Farzi is an action packed series that focuses on an artist named Sunny who desperately needs money to save his grandfather’s printing press. This leads to him becoming a counterfeiter – and gets him and his friend Firoz in deep trouble with a local crime lord, who is a major antagonist on the show.

Much of the fun of Farzi comes from watching Sunny and his friends effect one daring escape after another from the forces who are out to get them. Chief among these is the head of the Counterfeiting & Currency Fraud Analysis & Research Team (CCFART), Michael, who is played by a scene stealing Vijay Sethupathi. Complicating matters is Sunny’s girlfriend Megha, who is unaware of he and Firoz’s activities and eventually joins Michael’s task force.

If you’re into high octane chases sprinkled in with a healthy dose of comedy, Farzi is definitely the series for you. The entire first season feels like one big chase scene highlighted by exciting escapes sure to leave even casual viewers breathless.

And that’s whether Farzi Season 2 has a release date.

Farzi Season 1 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

