Is There a Fix for the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 ‘Joining Server’ Bug

You're not going to like it.
Ryan Galloway
Published: Sep 5, 2024 09:51 pm

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is launching to a lot of fans around the world in its early access period, and naturally this means problems are sure to occur. One of these issues is an error joining servers, and here’s what we know.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Joining Server Error, Explained

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, a space marine in blue armour hacking away at enemies with a chainsaw blade.

Unfortunately the Joning Server bug in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 appears to be related to server capabilities with the influx of players jumping on the play the game. Sadly, this means players will need to wait for the devs to fix the problem on their end.

If you’re having this issue but desperately want to play then you can continue to reboot your game and try to brute force your way into the server, but there’s no guarantee that it will work. You might just have to wait until the demand subsides.

There’s no update on when the Joining Server error will be officially fixed for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, but with the game’s popularity and early access status, we expect it should be solved by the official release date. In the meantime, keep trying and hopefully, it will allow you to get past the error eventually.

Other Issues With Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

While there is no guaranteed fix for the Joining Server error in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, so crafty PC players appear to have found a fix that is allowing many players to play without issue, circumventing other problems with the game too.

Here’s what you’ll need to do if you’re a PC gamer having issues playing the game:

  • Disable Steam Overlay
  • Disable Cloud Saves

Some players have reported that just disabling the overlay worked for them, but if you’re still having problems then it’s worth trying both. Sadly, this fix is only available for Steam players. If you’re someone using the Epic Games Launcher or console struggling with problems with Space Marine 2, you may have to wait until the devs further address the problems just like the Joining Server bug.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available now in early access for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]