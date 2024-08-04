Is There a My Hero Academia Season 8 Release Date?

With the ending of the My Hero Academia manga and the anime finally adapting the final arc, fans are already looking forward to when they’ll be able to see the manga’s final pages animated in Season 8. Will it be happening anytime soon?

Recommended Videos

As of now, there hasn’t been any confirmation of when we’ll be getting Season 8 for My Hero Academia. However, It’s practically confirmed that it’ll be happening, judging solely by how many episodes the current airing season has left and how many more chapters there are still to adapt from the original source.

Season 7 is currently airing on Crunchyroll, and it’s scheduled to end with a total of 25 episodes. These episodes have been covering many of the initial bigger fights of the Final War Arc, putting the students and pro-heroes in a face-off against Shigaraki’s Paranormal Liberation Front and the final siege to bring All For One’s ambitions down once and for all. However, with so many fights, hype moments, and resolutions happening in this arc, there’s no feasible way that all of the final arc’s 83 chapters could be done justice with just a few more episodes to spare.

Related: My Hero Academia (MHA) Chapter 430 Recap & Spoilers

Episode 25 is scheduled to air on October 19, and we should be getting more official info about the upcoming season as soon as the episode is over, as is usual for these announcements. If it doesn’t happen immediately, it should be announced in the following days. There aren’t many reasons to believe it wouldn’t.

As long as they don’t rush the final few chapters during the remaining course of the season, we’re certain to see a Season 8 for My Hero Academia down the line. After all, the anime isn’t known for cutting out any content. In fact, it always brings more content, such as the new You’re Next movie.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy