Is there an Overlord Season 5 release date? Will there be an Overlord Season 5 at all? If you’re a fan of Ains Ooal Gown and him essentially lucking his way through things thanks to a mix of his own overpowered self and his underlings, then we’re here to help.

There’s no release date as of yet, but it’s highly likely the next season will be the last one. That’s because Kugane Maruyama, the author, has stated that he wants the light novels to end with Volume 18. As it stands, though, neither 17 nor 18 are actually out, and there’s no sign of when they could be released. The result is that we’ll almost definitely be getting a Season 5, but we’d imagine that it won’t be converted into an anime until it can finish things off nicely.

What Is Overlord About?

Overlord is an isekai anime in which a character gets pulled into the world of an MMO. That’s not an uncommon concept in anime, with the most famous other examples of the trope being Sword Art Online and the rather excellent Log Horizon. But hey, it’s fun, so who cares how original it is?

Unlike the others in this subgenre, the protagonist, Momonga, who later becomes Ains Ooal Gown, isn’t really a hero. Instead, he’s actually looking for some good old-fashioned world domination, albeit with the aim of figuring out what’s happened to him and whether or not it’s happened to anyone else. While he’s not unintelligent, the vast majority of his schemes end up working out either because his minions are absurdly clever or just because he’s really lucky.

Ains Ooal Gown is an obscenely powerful character, but the main thing pulling him through is often his luck and his friends. The seasons build up from him pushing his boundaries and seeing what he can get away with to eventually taking over an entire kingdom, invading another one and wiping it out, and even ending up with vassal states. And then there’s the mystery of his emotion dampener, which kicks in when he gets too happy, sad, or any other emotion and helps him appear more in control than he necessarily is.

Overlord is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

