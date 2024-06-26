One of the most influential manga series of all-time is Berserk, and, in the wake of beloved creator Kentaro Miura’s passing, fans are producing the anime series BERSERK: The Black Swordsman. But is there a BERSERK: The Black Swordsman release date?

A concept trailer for BERSERK: The Black Swordsman released online in May 2023 by Studio Eclypse, the fan studio behind the anime project, announced that the first episode would be released sometime in 2024. Since then, no specifics regarding the release window for The Black Swordsman have officially been divulged to the public, nor have additional details about the anime series itself regarding the episode’s length.

As indicated by the title, BERSERK: The Black Swordsman adapts the Black Swordsman arc from Miura’s long-running Berserk manga series. The storyline has only been adapted into the anime medium once before, with the original ‘90s anime series. In response to fan criticism of the more recent Berserk anime series’ overreliance on CG animation, The Black Swordsman is intended to be animated in a more traditional style, though digital animation and 3D designs are still present in the concept trailer.

For the unfamiliar, Berserk was created by Miura in 1988, following the adventures of a mercenary swordsman named Guts, who travels through a medieval realm searching for the man who betrayed him and his friends. An intense dark fantasy, Berserk has been adapted a number of times into different anime projects and video games, with the most recent anime series concluding in 2018. Miura passed away suddenly in 2021, leaving the manga series unfinished until his lifelong friend and fellow manga artist Kouji Mori resumed the series based on conversations Mori had with Miura about the story prior to Miura’s death.

